Aunt Helena

If the drought felt like an abstraction to you until now, it might become all too real once you read your water bill next week. To the water customers who exceeded your rations, please do better. And to the roughly two-thirds of you who stayed within your rations, thank you. I know it hasn’t been easy. This column is dedicated to you.

***

The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s summer concert series got off to a hot start last Thursday at Lyman Park. And by hot, I don’t just mean the performance by Dirty Cello, although they did put on a great show. I also mean it was 103 outside. This Thursday’s forecast promises a comparatively balmy 85 — the perfect weather to enjoy the sounds of the Tia Carroll Band at 6 p.m.

***

Antonia “Toni” Allegra has published a poetry chapbook, featuring clever word play and witty observations on life. She’s a member of the Witness Protection Poets, a group of 17 Upvalley poets who are also releasing their own chapbooks. Attention to the powers that be at the Star: I think a feature article is in order …

***