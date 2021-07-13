Aunt Helena

If the drought felt like an abstraction to you until now, it might become all too real once you read your water bill next week. To the water customers who exceeded your rations, please do better. And to the roughly two-thirds of you who stayed within your rations, thank you. I know it hasn’t been easy. This column is dedicated to you.
***
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s summer concert series got off to a hot start last Thursday at Lyman Park. And by hot, I don’t just mean the performance by Dirty Cello, although they did put on a great show. I also mean it was 103 outside. This Thursday’s forecast promises a comparatively balmy 85 — the perfect weather to enjoy the sounds of the Tia Carroll Band at 6 p.m.
***
Antonia “Toni” Allegra has published a poetry chapbook, featuring clever word play and witty observations on life. She’s a member of the Witness Protection Poets, a group of 17 Upvalley poets who are also releasing their own chapbooks. Attention to the powers that be at the Star: I think a feature article is in order …
***
Remember the upcoming book-to-film screening being organized by the St. Helena Public Library’s Friends & Foundation at the Cameo? The movie was selected through online voting. Last month I mentioned that the choices were “News of the World,” “Hidden Figures,” “A Time to Kill,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.” I also mentioned that “News of the World” was my pick, but I thought “To Kill a Mockingbird” would win. Lo and behold, “News of the World” won! It’s showing at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, at the Cameo. Tickets ($60) are available on Eventbrite and benefit the Friends & Foundation. Don’t miss the screening, and first read the fabulously entertaining Paulette Jiles novel on which the film is based. It’s a rollicking, warm-hearted Western that would have earned a tip of the cap from the great Charles “True Grit” Portis himself. It was in stock at Main Street Bookmine the last time I checked.
***
This week’s academic star is Conrad Lonsdale Knudsen, who was named to Emerson College’s Dean List for the spring 2021 semester. Conrad is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2022. Congratulations to him and what I imagine are his justifiably proud parents, David Knudsen and Sarah Lonsdale.
***
Thanks to the St. Helena Public Library for operating as a cooling center during that last horrendously hot weekend. Please note that due to staff training, the library will open two hours later than usual on Thursday, July 15. The library will be open from noon to 6 p.m.
***
Cameo Cinema fans, please note there will be no drive-in movie on Wednesday, July 21, as Charles Krug Winery is hosting Festival Napa Valley’s Tony Bennett tribute. The drive-ins will return the following Wednesday, July 28, with Pixar’s marvelous “Soul,” which I feel somewhat guilty for having watched (and enjoyed) via a streaming service. There’s no beating the big screen though.
***
As reported in last week’s Star, make sure your food scraps and other compostables go in the green bin. Questions? Go to countyofnapa.org/recycling or uvds.com.
***
Another sign of St. Helena’s emergence from the pandemic: “Now hiring” signs are once again visible downtown and on social media. Legit Provisions, Steves Hardware, We Care Animal Rescue — if you’re looking for work, chances are a local business or nonprofit is looking for you.