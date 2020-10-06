Aunt Helena

I won’t try to put into words the collective heartbreak being felt throughout the Upvalley at the loss of so many homes and possessions. I humbly request that you go to GoFundMe.com and search for “Glass Fire.” You’re bound to find someone you know who lost their home. This column will highlight some of those people, based on details from their GoFundMe pages. Look for links in the online version of this column.

***

Former Star reporter Tom Stockwell and his wife Judith Rose-Stockwell lost the home where they’d lived for 38 years and raised their children Dagan, Arwen and Tobias. Their entire Deer Park neighborhood “is a complete ruin, in ashes, with all signs of life destroyed,” Tom wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Very much like our past was thrown to the moon and what’s left is a moonscape of blackened and whitened ash.”

***