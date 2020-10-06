Aunt Helena

I won’t try to put into words the collective heartbreak being felt throughout the Upvalley at the loss of so many homes and possessions. I humbly request that you go to GoFundMe.com and search for “Glass Fire.” You’re bound to find someone you know who lost their home. This column will highlight some of those people, based on details from their GoFundMe pages. Look for links in the online version of this column.
Former Star reporter Tom Stockwell and his wife Judith Rose-Stockwell lost the home where they’d lived for 38 years and raised their children Dagan, Arwen and Tobias. Their entire Deer Park neighborhood “is a complete ruin, in ashes, with all signs of life destroyed,” Tom wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Very much like our past was thrown to the moon and what’s left is a moonscape of blackened and whitened ash.”
Cook owners Jude Wilmoth and Meaghan Rounds own Cook St. Helena restaurant. They and their two children lost their home. They’re a community-minded couple who’ve been known to feed fire victims and evacuees during past fires. “It’s now our turn to nourish them,” writes Erin Tichy-Swenton, who launched their GoFundMe campaign.
Ramah Commanday, a skilled potter featured in the Star in August 2019, lost her home and her ceramic studio. She’d been planning to relocate to New York’s Hudson Valley, but the move was on hold due to the pandemic. Now she will have to rebuild her studio from scratch.
Truitt and Emilyn Smith and their friend Peter Markano had time to grab their two dogs, but they lost their home and belongings. You might know the Smith siblings through their mother, former St. Helena school board member and now-judge Cynthia Smith.
Saints coach Ian MacMillan lost his home in Deer Park. You'll find his story on Page B1.
Mirtha Rodriguez, her daughter and son, and her two grandchildren lost everything. They didn’t have time to retrieve any belongings before the fire burned their home and their workplace. They’re temporarily staying in a hotel and looking for a home to rent.
Freelance writer and former Star sportswriter Jess Lander Reinell and her husband, Nick Reinell, lost their Deer Park home. They have a few days’ worth of clothes and a car full of belongings, but everything else is gone.
St. Helena Drama alumna Ileene Christianson-Torres, who lent her powerhouse voice to "Mamma Mia" and other productions, and her parents, Magda Torres and Mike Christianson, lost their home in Deer Park. It had been in the family for 36 years. They got out with the family dogs and very few possessions. They relied on rental income from attached apartments that were also destroyed.
Antonio and Catalina Velazquez and their four children owned Armadillo’s restaurant in downtown St. Helena from 1991 to 2014. They lost their home and most of their belongings. They left with nothing but four changes of clothes, towels, blankets, school backpacks, and the family dog. They even lost the Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS) that helps their autistic son communicate.
I know I’ve missed so many. Do you have a friend or loved one I should feature in a subsequent column. Send a description and link to their GoFundMe page to my colleague, Jesse Duarte, at jduarte@sthelenastar.com, and he’ll pass it on to me.
