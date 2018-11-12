It’s still a week until we get to Thanksgiving, but I’m already gorging myself on edible holiday pleasures. Eggnog, pumpkin spice beverages from local coffee shops, and a few delectable carrot cake muffins from Sunshine Foods are all doing their part to make me a little rounder. If you see me rolling down the street, you’ll know what’s to blame.
***
‘Tis the season for can’t-miss concerts by Craig Bond's St. Helena Choral Society. The St. Helena Children’s Chorus and St. Helena Teen Choir are performing their annual holiday Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, with 35 young children and 25 teens singing holiday and winter songs. Admission is free.
***
Also in the works, says Mr. Bond, is the St. Helena Chamber Choir and Chamber Orchestra’s annual Christmas concert – two of them, actually, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. Seventy singers, 18 orchestra members will perform Chorus #1 of Rutter’s “Magnificat,” Mozart’s Coronation Mass, selections from Handel’s “Messiah,” and some Christmas carols. A professional string quartet known as Eloquence will also perform. Tickets are $25 and available at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company and at brownpapertickets.com.
***
Flip over to the next page of your calendar and make note of We Care Animal Rescue’s Holiday Open House at 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at 1345 Charter Oak Ave. Gaston, Porter, Sebastian, Boo and the rest of the feline crew (plus a few dogs) can’t wait to meet you. RSVP to shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org.
***
Do you have a 2019 calendar? If not, just make a mental note that Soroptimist International of Calistoga is holding its 18th annual Crab Feed and Auction on Saturday, March 2, in the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds. Leslie Sbrocco, host of “Check, Please! Bay Area” will serve as celebrity auctioneer. Keep an eye out for details at sicalistoga.org.
***
Congratulations to Joshua Harrington for earning the designation of Certified Estate and Trust Specialist. Joshua is director of research at RBO & Col, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisement firm in St. Helena. He completed a 135-plus hour educational program coverings trusts, wills, probate, retirement benefits, etc. He’s surely much wiser about money than I am.
***
In other financial news, Geni Whitehouse of St. Helena’s Brotemarkle Davis & Co., LLP was named one of the “Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting” by Accounting Today. Says the publication: “Whitehouse spends her days ‘banishing boring,’ and she’s certainly anything but, lending excitement and interest to every field she touches, whether it’s accounting for wineries, communicating complicated subjects, or, most recently, helping accountants move away from compliance work to higher-value-added services.” High praise indeed. Well done, Geni.
***
On a more somber note, the city of St. Helena released a statement responding to the senseless shooting death of Napa native Alaina Housley. “The City of St. Helena mourns the tragic death of Alaina Housley, and all victims of the massacre at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. Alaina, a person of remarkable talent and promise, pursued her passions. One of these was soccer. Alaina and her family hold a special place in the hearts of the St. Helena soccer community. St. Helena soccer would not be what it is today without the support of Napa United, the umbrella soccer organization that reflects the dedication and commitment of Arik Housley, Alaina’s father. St. Helena youngsters are enthusiastic about soccer, are excelling in the sport, and in no small measure are the direct beneficiaries of Alaina’s passion for it. All St. Helenans are shocked and saddened by the senseless death of this “beautiful soul,” as her uncle Adam Housley so aptly described her.”
***
My thoughts and prayers to all those in and around Paradise who are suffering from the effects of the awful Camp Fire. If you’re looking for ways to help, consider donating to the American Red Cross, California Fire Foundation, Enloe Medical Center, and the Chico-based North Valley Community Foundation. Remember how grateful we Napa Countians were for all the support that flowed in during last year’s fires? It’s now our turn to return the favor.