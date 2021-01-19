Aunt Helena

“Rain, rain, go away, come again another day,” I overheard a young neighbor singing during one of our pitifully meager showers. Far be it from me to contradict a child’s wishes, but here goes: Please rain, come again, you’ve no idea how dry we’ve been.
As tempting as it is to drop by the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Upper Valley Campus, please refrain. Walk-ups cannot be vaccinated and only exacerbate what’s already a hectic situation. Instead, if you fall within Phase 1 due to your age or occupation, get on the waiting list at https://bit.ly/3qfqy0M.
I trust you didn’t miss last week’s article about the St. Helena Public Library’s Winter Reading Challenge, which started Monday and runs through March 14. Join the fun by choosing some books from the list at www.shpl.org and completing some activities. (Of the books on the library’s adult list, David Wroblewski’s “The Story of Edgar Sawtelle,” a loose retelling of “Hamlet” with special appeal to dog lovers, comes with my highest recommendation.)
St. Helena Drama sends word of a free online masterclass called “Mapping Your Year” by the Broadway Collective. The course is for students age 12-25 who want to pursue a career in musical theatre and want to set realistic, achievable goals for 2021. Go to bwaycollective.com/map-replay and sign up for free access to the course, which you can experience at your leisure.
An article in The Weekly Calistogan about a surprisingly controversial mural proposed on the side of Dr. Wilkinson’s gave me flashbacks to St. Helena’s own brouhaha over Erin Martin’s door in 2005, which raised fascinating questions about the subjectivity of aesthetics and the role of city government in judging art – or was it a sign? Look up the story on weeklycalistogan.com, look at Angwin artist Will Callnan’s design, and think about what sort of public art would be appropriate in downtown St. Helena.
Steves Hardware, by all accounts one of the best employers in St. Helena, is looking for a bookkeeper/office manager. If you’re interested, drop by the store for an application or email your resume at steveshardware1370@gmail.com.
Let me close with an excerpt from a message Fatima Jimenez posted on Facebook Saturday, a few weeks after her family lost their Charter Oak Avenue home in a fire on Christmas Day. A GoFundMe for the Jimenez family has raised more than $37,000. Fatima says, “Words can’t express how grateful my family and I are for all your prayers and support during this difficult time. Your kind words and actions have given us the strength to keep moving forward. Even though the road ahead is long and unknown, and yes, we’ve lost our home; but we are holding on tight to what really matters: Faith in a loving God, the love of family and friends, and this wonderful community.” She asks for our continued prayers as the family clears out what used to be their home. Blessings to you and your family, Fatima.