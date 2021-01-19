Aunt Helena

An article in The Weekly Calistogan about a surprisingly controversial mural proposed on the side of Dr. Wilkinson’s gave me flashbacks to St. Helena’s own brouhaha over Erin Martin’s door in 2005, which raised fascinating questions about the subjectivity of aesthetics and the role of city government in judging art – or was it a sign? Look up the story on weeklycalistogan.com , look at Angwin artist Will Callnan’s design, and think about what sort of public art would be appropriate in downtown St. Helena.

Let me close with an excerpt from a message Fatima Jimenez posted on Facebook Saturday, a few weeks after her family lost their Charter Oak Avenue home in a fire on Christmas Day. A GoFundMe for the Jimenez family has raised more than $37,000. Fatima says, “Words can’t express how grateful my family and I are for all your prayers and support during this difficult time. Your kind words and actions have given us the strength to keep moving forward. Even though the road ahead is long and unknown, and yes, we’ve lost our home; but we are holding on tight to what really matters: Faith in a loving God, the love of family and friends, and this wonderful community.” She asks for our continued prayers as the family clears out what used to be their home. Blessings to you and your family, Fatima.