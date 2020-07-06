Aunt Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Granted, the Fourth of July didn’t quite feel like the Fourth of July without the city’s fireworks show. However, it didn’t feel just like a regular day either thanks to Saturday’s First Responder Parade downtown. Just seeing the antique Schneer fire truck cruising down a main drag lined with American flags (thanks, Kiwanis Club!) gave me a pleasant jolt of patriotic zeal. God bless America, and God bless each of you.

Cameo Cinema fans surely perked up their ears at the news that Cathy Buck planned to reopen the Cameo Cinema on July 11. Alas, with the county’s COVID-19 cases surging, Cathy is postponing the reopening. Patrons should expect to receive a survey asking when they would feel comfortable returning to the theater. For now, Cathy tentatively plans to resume indoor screenings on Mondays through Wednesdays hopefully later in July, with a limited number of tickets to allow for social distancing. Thursdays through Sundays will be reserved for drive-in screenings, which are the hottest ticket in town.

And speaking of the drive-in, July’s shows are all sold out, but keep checking cameocinema.com for the August schedule. When you see it, pounce!

