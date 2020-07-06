Aunt Helena

Granted, the Fourth of July didn’t quite feel like the Fourth of July without the city’s fireworks show. However, it didn’t feel just like a regular day either thanks to Saturday’s First Responder Parade downtown. Just seeing the antique Schneer fire truck cruising down a main drag lined with American flags (thanks, Kiwanis Club!) gave me a pleasant jolt of patriotic zeal. God bless America, and God bless each of you.
***
Cameo Cinema fans surely perked up their ears at the news that Cathy Buck planned to reopen the Cameo Cinema on July 11. Alas, with the county’s COVID-19 cases surging, Cathy is postponing the reopening. Patrons should expect to receive a survey asking when they would feel comfortable returning to the theater. For now, Cathy tentatively plans to resume indoor screenings on Mondays through Wednesdays hopefully later in July, with a limited number of tickets to allow for social distancing. Thursdays through Sundays will be reserved for drive-in screenings, which are the hottest ticket in town.
***
And speaking of the drive-in, July’s shows are all sold out, but keep checking cameocinema.com for the August schedule. When you see it, pounce!
***
The St. Helena Community Food Pantry is looking for paper bags. You can drop them off at the pantry's headquarters at the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church from 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. They need 200 bags a day, so if you've been building up a stash, here's your chance to clean house and do a good deed.
***
Word has it more than 35 people took part in Monday’s demonstration in front of Lyman Park, led by Beth Lincoln. Important note: The weekly demonstration (every Monday at noon) is NOT a protest against the St. Helena Police Department. Lyman Park, which happens to be next to the police station, has been a popular site for political demonstrations at least going back to the Iraq War.
***
Fans of Bookmark Napa Valley will certainly recall Lisa Napoli, the honey-voiced author/reporter/moderator who questions the featured authors. A loyal friend of the St. Helena Public Library, Lisa will participate in a virtual discussion about her new book, “Up All Night: Ted Turner, CNN, and the Birth of 24-Hour News,” hosted by Napa Bookmine at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. Lisa started her career as an unpaid intern at CNN’s New York bureau in 1981, so her insights should be fascinating. RSVP at NapaBookmine.com or at the bookstore’s Facebook page. You can buy Lisa's book at Main Street Bookmine.
***
Speaking of the St. Helena Public Library, as of July 1 it’s offering automatic renewal service. Three days before your book/movie/CD is due, your loan will be extended for another three weeks -- provided nobody has placed a hold on the item. If the library doesn’t already have your email address, add it at SHPL.org to receive email notifications of this new feature. Log into your online account, look under “Contact Information,” and add your email address.
***
Until full church services can safely resume, Pastor Burke Owens says the St. Helena United Methodist Church’s bell will ring at 4 p.m. every Wednesday “to honor those who give so much to help all of us stay well, to pray for those who are ill or have been hurt by the virus in other ways, and to remember those who have died from the virus.” What a good gesture – I wonder if it will catch on with other churches …
***
If you didn’t set off any fireworks on the Fourth, pat yourself on the back. If you’ve been wearing your mask in public, give yourself another pat. Stay safe, stay home as much as you can, and look out for others. Thanks for reading.
