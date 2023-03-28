Aunt Helena

Let’s start with a big birthday cheer for Mike Grgich, who turns 100 on Saturday, April 1. Mike belongs on a shortlist of the valley’s greatest and most historically significant winemakers. I wish him a joyful day.

***

There’s still time to Give Big! The fundraiser benefiting St. Helena schoolkids is still accepting donations through Friday, March 31, when ecstatic kids will Run Big through the streets of St. Helena. Napa Valley Masonic Lodge #93 certainly gave big with a $2,500 donation. “The Lodge has a tradition of supporting public schools in many ways for over 100 years of our local history and this annual fundraiser is a great opportunity for us to show our support as part of the local community,” said Lodge Master Mikal Litzza. Organizers Lisa Goldfarb and Anna Chouteau accepted the check from the lodge. “Donating to this fundraiser is a net benefit to everyone in this community,” Goldfarb said. “These children are the current and future workers and citizens of this town. It behooves us all to help them become the most well-rounded and well-educated individuals they can be. My hope is that ultimately this fundraiser will yield a stronger and more tightly knit community where we understand and act on the idea that helping to enrich the lives of others — especially children — creates a richer and more vibrant environment for us all.” On Tuesday morning the campaign was still only 77% of the way toward its $150,000 goal, so let’s help them get over the top at givebigsthelena.org.

***

Tickets are on sale for the St. Helena High School Ag Boosters’ annual Rib Feed and Ag Mechanics Auction at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Native Sons Hall. Elsewhere in today’s paper you’ll notice that St. Helena FFA had an extraordinary showing at the state conference in Ontario, California. If you want to support their efforts, this is your chance. Dinner is $50. Get tickets at shhab.ejoinme.org/ribfeed.

***

Magician Perry Yan will perform a funny and family-friendly magic show at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the St. Helena Public Library. Expect mystifying sleight of hand, clean comedy, and lots of audience participation. (Please note that the library will be closed Friday, March 31, for Cesar Chavez Day.)

***

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, is inviting local high school students to participate in the annual Congressional Art Competition. He calls it “one of my favorite programs of the year because it showcases the incredible artistic capabilities of students from our district.” Submit art to Thompson’s district office in Napa through April 19. For details, call his office at 707-226-9898.

***

I told you to get your Nimbash tickets promptly, and I wasn’t kidding. Tickets to Nimbus Arts’ annual soiree went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday and sold out in less than 10 minutes. If you missed out, you can still get your Nimbus fix through an array of art classes. Go to nimbusarts.org for details.

***

Jameson Humane is holding a Pink & White Party at 5 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the newly opened Vonsaal Adjunkt, 1300 First St., Suite 262 in Napa. Don your finest pink and white attire and help a nonprofit that serves adorable critters and their owners. Information is at jamesonanimalrescueranch.org.