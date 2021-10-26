Aunt Helena

What can I say about Phoebe Ellsworth? I’ll miss her low-key charisma, her artistic talent, her dignity, and her sense of humor. Her son is our mayor, but in a spiritual sense, Phoebe was St. Helena’s mom. My condolences to her family and those who loved her — which, in her case, includes virtually everyone who ever met her.
***
We must carry on, Dear Readers. Let’s hear it for St. Helena Drama! Led by co-directors Mazzy Jones and Zoey Pratt, their staging of “Almost, Maine” exemplified the adage “The show must go on,” as they handled technical and meteorological challenges with grace and aplomb. They performed three shows in a tent outside the St. Helena Performing Arts Center before staging Sunday’s fourth and final performance indoors, masked. I was lucky enough to attend Saturday’s rainy show, and the experience was the emotional equivalent of sipping a warm mug of hot chocolate on a chilly day. “We brought the rain from Maine and the kids handled the nor’easter like the hearty folks from the North would have done,” said drama director Patti Coyle.
***
The Napa Valley Museum’s Dangerous Games exhibit has expanded with a new space section featuring the 1960 board game “Men Into Space,” satellite jump shoes (sounds like a hoot), and a 1970s-era sparking ray gun. To infinity and beyond …
***
Is the supply chain crunch making it harder for you to find your favorite products on store shelves? Jay Smith of Sunshine Foods posted the following on Facebook, on behalf of the Sunshine team: “We would like to thank everyone for your patience in these difficult times. The pandemic, supply chain difficulties, labor shortages and general unrest are taking a toll on our ability to live up to expectations. Thank you for working with us while we navigate these trying times. With your help we will all come out of this better and stronger than before. THANK YOU ALL!” And thank you, Sunshine.
***
It almost goes without saying after the storm, but don’t forget to turn off your irrigation. Water rationing remains in effect, there’s no more irrigation allowance for the month of November, and your plants (at least the ones that have survived) are perfectly happy at the moment.
***
Worried about flooding? During storms the city maintains sandbag stations at the end of Adams Street and at the parking lot between Crane Park and the primary school.