Aunt Helena

Is the supply chain crunch making it harder for you to find your favorite products on store shelves? Jay Smith of Sunshine Foods posted the following on Facebook, on behalf of the Sunshine team: “We would like to thank everyone for your patience in these difficult times. The pandemic, supply chain difficulties, labor shortages and general unrest are taking a toll on our ability to live up to expectations. Thank you for working with us while we navigate these trying times. With your help we will all come out of this better and stronger than before. THANK YOU ALL!” And thank you, Sunshine.