Aunt Helena

The banner over Main Street, the photos on the side of Vasconi’s, the wine barrel in front of Villa Corona – with a traditional graduation ceremony out of the question this year, I hope the St. Helena High School Class of 2020 finds condolence in gestures like this. My fondest congratulations, graduates.
***
You might have heard that Beth Lincoln and the Maise the Maskmaker group made face coverings for Rianda House. But you might not know that they also made masks for St. Helena High School (110 graduates, 50 staff) and RLS Middle School (92 eighth-graders, 39 staff), embroidered with the logos of each school. The indefatigable Barbara Anderson did all the embroidering. Way to go!
***
I have lots of academic news this week. First, Charlotte Smith was named to the Dean’s List for the winter quarter at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. You might recall that Charlotte wrote a few articles for the Star in 2018 on New West KnifeWorks, vintner/philanthropist Ron Rubin and (best of all) the black bears of the Spring Mountain District. I hope to see your byline in the Star again, Charlotte.
***
Kiera Connelly and Aaron Cronin of St. Helena each graduated from Colorado College on May 31. Kiera earned a degree in Neuroscience, and Aaron earned a degree in Biochemistry. St. Helena sends its best, Kiera and Aaron.
***
Also, Jerry Schweiger made it onto the spring Dean’s List at Georgia Tech, which means he’s finding plenty of time to study in between trumpet sessions. Remember when he was selected to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2017? Keep up the good work, Jerry.
***
Jon Garate has released a new book called “Genuine Frontier Liberty: Founded Upon Customary Common Law And Freedom From Government.” Jon lives in Deer Park now, but for generations his fiercely independent family lived on a homestead on the desolate Madeline Plains of northeastern California. Self-published and available on Amazon, the book sounds perfect for fans of frontier literature, sociology, and a distinctively western brand of American liberty.
***
I hope you enjoyed editor Dave Stoneberg’s coverage of the St. Helena Ag Boosters’ Virtual Ag Mechanics Auction. A few small updates: The auction raised $15,200, including $5,000 for the three-liter bottle of wine made by the 2019-2020 Viticulture Class. The auction has been held annually, along with a rib feed at the Native Sons Hall, since 2005.
***
Customers of Upper Valley Disposal Service or Clover Flat Landfill may take advantage of a free household hazardous waste drop-off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Upper Valley Compost and Recycling Yard next to Pestoni Family Winery along Highway 29. The twist? You’ll have to make an appointment by 5 p.m. the day before. Call 259-8330 or go to countyofnapa.org/activities. Wear a face covering and stay in your car at all times. No e-waste, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, or business waste, please.
***
You might have noticed that restaurants like Farmstead, Market, Press, Pizzeria Tra Vigne, St. Helena Bistro and Brasswood have reopened for dine-in service. Next up? Harvest Table on Wednesday, June 10, and – let’s hear it, Dear Readers – the universally beloved Gillwoods on Thursday, June 11. For now, Gillwoods will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Monday and closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Check the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s Business Status page for the latest updates.
***
In closing, what’s this I hear about a little parade for the Class of 2020 starting at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Vintage Hall? Keep your eyes peeled.
