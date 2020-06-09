Aunt Helena

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The banner over Main Street, the photos on the side of Vasconi’s, the wine barrel in front of Villa Corona – with a traditional graduation ceremony out of the question this year, I hope the St. Helena High School Class of 2020 finds condolence in gestures like this. My fondest congratulations, graduates.

***

You might have heard that Beth Lincoln and the Maise the Maskmaker group made face coverings for Rianda House. But you might not know that they also made masks for St. Helena High School (110 graduates, 50 staff) and RLS Middle School (92 eighth-graders, 39 staff), embroidered with the logos of each school. The indefatigable Barbara Anderson did all the embroidering. Way to go!

***