Aunt Helena

It was so nice to see you this week. I mean you, Dear Reader. It’s been over a year since the sidewalks were so packed with friendly (albeit masked) faces. As I reemerge into regular life, I’m cherishing more than ever my loved ones, friends, and even those people whose faces are familiar but whose names always elude me — like that fellow with the gray hat who always greets me with a nod near Main and Pine. I wonder if he knows my name …
***
Thanks to the St. Helena Kiwanis Club for placing flags along Main Street leading up to Memorial Day. Of course we should remember our fallen veterans every day, but seeing all that red, white and blue put me in a ruminative mood all weekend long as I reflected on the unimaginable challenges faced by members of our military. Monday’s Memorial Day observance at the cemetery, organized by the St. Helena Cemetery Association, was also extremely well done. My gratitude to everyone involved.
***
Rianda House Reader’s Theater presents “Has this Happened to You?” three skits about the challenges faced by older adults in the 21st century at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. Expect hilarity and insight. Register at riandahouse.org or contact Elizabeth Cobb-Bruno at 963-8555 ext. 103 or Elizabeth@riandahouse.org.
***
Then at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, Rianda House presents Laura Prichard of the San Francisco Symphony in conversation with Hollywood film composer Aaron Zigman (“The Notebook,” “Akeelah and the Bee”), whose upcoming work “Émigré” was commissioned by the New York Philharmonic. A Q&A will follow. See the item above for registration information.
***
Would you like to make ever-cheerful City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos even happier? Apply for City Council appointment to the Active Transportation/Sustainability Committee (two regular seats and two alternate seats available), Parks and Recreation Commission (three seats), Library Board of Trustees (four seats), or the Active Transportation Advisory Committee to the NVTA (one seat). Some of these seats are held by members whose terms expire at the end of June and who may apply for reappointment, like Planning Commissioners John Ponte and Marika Rothfeld. If you’re interested in serving, go to cityofsthelena.org or contact Cindy at 968-2742 or ctzafopoulos@cityofsthelena.org.
***
Police log readers will notice that recent logs have been quite long and eventful. It’s clear that the easing of the pandemic has coincided with an uptick in misbehavior. The police are clearly busy, so the next time you encounter an officer, give him or her a friendly smile or a kind word.