Aunt Helena

It was so nice to see you this week. I mean you, Dear Reader. It’s been over a year since the sidewalks were so packed with friendly (albeit masked) faces. As I reemerge into regular life, I’m cherishing more than ever my loved ones, friends, and even those people whose faces are familiar but whose names always elude me — like that fellow with the gray hat who always greets me with a nod near Main and Pine. I wonder if he knows my name …

***

Thanks to the St. Helena Kiwanis Club for placing flags along Main Street leading up to Memorial Day. Of course we should remember our fallen veterans every day, but seeing all that red, white and blue put me in a ruminative mood all weekend long as I reflected on the unimaginable challenges faced by members of our military. Monday’s Memorial Day observance at the cemetery, organized by the St. Helena Cemetery Association, was also extremely well done. My gratitude to everyone involved.

***