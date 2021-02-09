Aunt Helena

Friday’s Chinese New Year marks the beginning of the Year of the Ox. One couldn’t ask for a more sturdy, dependable animal to undergo the hard and important work our country and our city will be presented with in 2021. Given its pestilence and overall wretchedness, it should surprise none of my readers that 2020 was the Year of the Rat.

***

Pining for the good old days when St. Helena students would knock our socks off with brilliant theatrical productions? You’re in luck, because the local Channel 27 is broadcasting past productions by St. Helena Drama every Friday and Saturday. Expect old favorites like “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Mamma Mia!” “Newsies,” Once Upon a Mattress” and “Shakespeare in Love.” Look for a schedule at napavalleytv.org/schedules.

***