Aunt Helena

Friday’s Chinese New Year marks the beginning of the Year of the Ox. One couldn’t ask for a more sturdy, dependable animal to undergo the hard and important work our country and our city will be presented with in 2021. Given its pestilence and overall wretchedness, it should surprise none of my readers that 2020 was the Year of the Rat.
***
Pining for the good old days when St. Helena students would knock our socks off with brilliant theatrical productions? You’re in luck, because the local Channel 27 is broadcasting past productions by St. Helena Drama every Friday and Saturday. Expect old favorites like “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Mamma Mia!” “Newsies,” Once Upon a Mattress” and “Shakespeare in Love.” Look for a schedule at napavalleytv.org/schedules.
***
I affectionately called them the St. Helena Public Library wallflowers. They would huddle close to the outside of the building with their devices, trying to get the best possible signal from the library’s free Wi-Fi. Well, now they can roam the grounds more freely, as the library has extended its outdoor Wi-Fi. It’s now accessible from Library Lane, the back parking lot, and the front lawn. Hats off to the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library, for funding the upgrade.
***
The library staff has taken its craft program to another level in the last few months. Winter wand kits will be available at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, and a STEM science kit will be offered at a day and time to be determined. Keep an eye on www.shpl.org for updates, and sign up for the library’s newsletter if you haven’t already.
***
You’ll have to excuse the library for momentarily taking over my column with their flurry of activity, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the fledgling Virtual Kids Book Club. Email Mariah@shpl.org to sign up your child (recommended ages 6 to 9). The first book is “Ada Lace, on the Case.”
***
Rianda House’s Readers’ Theatre is looking for more thespians to read plays/skits on Zoom. No theatrical experience required; a love of theater will suffice. Interested? Call Elizabeth Cobb-Bruno at 963-8555 ext. 103. (Thanks for the tip, Carol Gruetzner.)
***
An exclusive preview of auction lots from the UpValley Family Centers’ VIVA! Napa Valley fundraiser opens Monday, Feb. 15. Take a peek and get ready to bid from 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, through 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. Among the lots already announced are a three-day stay in a luxury Airstream, a virtual wine and cheese pairing with Janet Fletcher, and a private cooking class with chef Josh Mitchell.
***
Regarding Saturday night’s disturbance: I hate to scold, but fireworks? Really? Our town almost burned down last year. Fireworks are illegal for a reason. Please don’t do that.