Aunt Helena

Huff. Puff. I get out of breath merely thinking about the first item in my column.
***
Do you ever take a short run around the block and arrive home feeling like you’ve run a marathon? You’d best not express that sentiment in front of Gregory Hunter, who knows exactly what it feels like to run a real marathon. Gregory finished the Oct. 11 Boston Marathon in 4 hours, 56 minutes and 4 seconds. That put him in the top 100 in his gender and age division. Gregory has run an incredible 27 consecutive Boston Marathons, putting him in the elite Quarter Century Club of 104 runners with active streaks of 25 years or more. Gregory has performed 132 marathons in all and is one of 664 members of the 100 Marathon Club North America. If you see him around town, please give him your lustiest huzzahs.
***
The Napa Valley Wine Library Association presents an evening with James O. Gump, author of “Maestro: Andre Tchelistcheff and the Rebirth of Napa Valley,” on Thursday, Oct. 21. The event starts with an outdoor reception with wine and appetizers at 5:30, followed by an indoor author’s talk at 6. Copies of the recently published book will be available for sale and signing. Gump will talk about how Tchelistcheff “instilled and inspired new practices for growing and making the wines of Napa Valley.”
***
The Cameo Cinema’s final Cinemabites of 2021 will be at 5:45 Monday, Nov. 1. “Man in the Field: The Life and Art of Jim Denevan” tells of the innovative artist and chef who found new ways of serving grand dinners in splendid natural settings. There will be a Q&A with Laddie Hall of Long Meadow Ranch and Farmstead, joined by Rory Williams of the Calder Wine Company. Tickets are $35 and benefit the St. Helena Farmers’ Market. Get your tickets at cameocinema.com and expect some tasty treats from market vendors.
***
Comedian Martin Short took part in a virtual happy hour with vintner Kathryn Hall of Hall Wines. Highly recommended for wine and comedy fans, who will find Mr. Short at his most entertaining. He also asks some interesting questions, such as “How do you determine a price for a wine?” (I’ve always wondered that myself.) Search Youtube for “Virtual Happy Hour with Martin Short” and pour yourself a glass.
***
Keep an eye out for teal pumpkins come Halloween. Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) is pushing the project as a way to signal that your house offers not only candy but also non-food trinkets that are safe for trick-or-treaters who are allergic to ingredients like peanuts. Put a teal pumpkin on your doorstep and allergy-conscious trick-or-treaters will get the message. I’m interested to see whether it catches on.
***
It was a pleasure to see all of you at the Pet Parade/Harvest Festival. Was it me or was the crowd more plentiful and energetic than in 2019? Either way, it was a splendid day and just the thing I needed to pick up my spirits after the Giants' disappointing loss to A Team That Shall Not Be Named. My thanks to St. Helena Parks & Rec, all of the participating nonprofits and vendors, and especially the creative and quirky entrants.