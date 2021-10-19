Aunt Helena

Do you ever take a short run around the block and arrive home feeling like you’ve run a marathon? You’d best not express that sentiment in front of Gregory Hunter, who knows exactly what it feels like to run a real marathon. Gregory finished the Oct. 11 Boston Marathon in 4 hours, 56 minutes and 4 seconds. That put him in the top 100 in his gender and age division. Gregory has run an incredible 27 consecutive Boston Marathons, putting him in the elite Quarter Century Club of 104 runners with active streaks of 25 years or more. Gregory has performed 132 marathons in all and is one of 664 members of the 100 Marathon Club North America. If you see him around town, please give him your lustiest huzzahs.