Aunt Helena

I dusted off my wellies for that? What a feeble so-called “storm.”
***
The May meeting of the Upper Napa Valley Republican Women will be on Monday, May 10, starting with a meet-and-greet at 11:30 a.m. The speakers will be Jon Coupal from the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and Doug Ose, a candidate for governor. Please make reservations with Bev by calling 963-3148 by Wednesday, May 5.
***
The next St. Helena Community Blood Drive will be from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Napa Valley Masonic Lodge #93, 1335 Main St., Suite 102. Schedule an appointment at bloodheroes.com by clicking “Donate Blood” and entering the sponsor code “St Helena.” Donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card as a token of thanks. Go to the second flood inside the dining hall. Don’t forget your mask.
***
James Bond aficionados can debate whether “Casino Royale” or “Skyfall” is the highlight of the Daniel Craig era – all I know is that I can’t wait for Wednesday, May 5, when the Cameo Cinema’s drive-in movies resume with “Casino Royale.” Showtime is 8:15 at Charles Krug Winery, but get there at 6:30 for wine, charcuterie, and an al fresco dinner by Tre Posti’s chef Nash Cognetti. The drive-ins will continue every Wednesday. Details at cameocinema.com.
***
Mark your calendars for the virtual WineaPAWlooza fundraiser benefiting Jameson Humane at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19. You’ll have a chance to snag cult wines (Screaming Eagle, Scarecrow, etc.) and improve the lives of thousands of animals. Details at jamesonhumane.ejoinme.org/wineapawlooza2021.
***
The auction is online, but the fajitas are as real as can be at the Saints Athletic Association’s Fajita Fest. Get your tickets at shhs.ejoinme.org/fajita, pick up your fajitas at the Native Sons Hall on Saturday, May 8, and check out the online auction running May 5-8. Questions? Patty DiTomaso has the answers at pditomaso@herdellprinting.com.
***
Heads up, A&W fans. The St. Helena restaurant is suspending its breakfast service and its Papa Tuesday special effective May 1. “Product supply issues, as well as a labor shortage, have forced us to simplify our menu and focus on A&W's core items,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We realize that the Papa Tuesday promotion is extremely popular and has been a staple for many years. We apologize for any inconvenience and we appreciate your continued support.” The new hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
***
Faithful police log readers should get a kick out of the Nine One Wine Podcast, in which Hillary Hoppe and Chris Morisoli “break down the police log” and invite guests to chat about “wine and crime.” Look for new episodes on the third Tuesday of each month on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.