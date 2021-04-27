Aunt Helena

I dusted off my wellies for that? What a feeble so-called “storm.”

***

The May meeting of the Upper Napa Valley Republican Women will be on Monday, May 10, starting with a meet-and-greet at 11:30 a.m. The speakers will be Jon Coupal from the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and Doug Ose, a candidate for governor. Please make reservations with Bev by calling 963-3148 by Wednesday, May 5.

***

The next St. Helena Community Blood Drive will be from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Napa Valley Masonic Lodge #93, 1335 Main St., Suite 102. Schedule an appointment at bloodheroes.com by clicking “Donate Blood” and entering the sponsor code “St Helena.” Donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card as a token of thanks. Go to the second flood inside the dining hall. Don’t forget your mask.

***