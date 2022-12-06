Aunt Helena

Best wishes to you, Dear Readers, amid this stupendous winter weather. May your feet be as warm and toasty as mine are right now, and may your mug be full of a hot beverage of your choosing. (Woodhouse peppermint hot chocolate for me, please.)

***

When an unknown caller cheerfully tells you she’s conducting research and would appreciate your opinions about X, is your first instinct to mash the “End Call” button? Try to resist that urge for the next few weeks, Dear Readers, as there’s one survey underway that’s worth your time. It’s being performed via phone and email by Godbe Research and McGuire Research on behalf of the city of St. Helena, which wants to know your thoughts on a variety of local issues. Are you passionate about road repairs, affordable housing, water management or wildfire prevention? This is your chance to make your voice heard. Don’t miss it.

***

Nimbus Arts is out with its latest schedule, and the most intriguing offering is a railroad spike knife class taught by Neil Sucheck on Sunday, Dec. 18. You’ll learn the elements of bladesmithing — design, metal art theory and practice — and you’ll leave with a full tang knife. What an ace Christmas present for dad! Register or peruse Nimbus’ other programs at nimbusarts.org.

***

Not many things say “Christmas” more eloquently than silky-voiced Kellie Fuller and fleet-fingered Mike Greensill playing “vintage holiday and winter jazz classics.” Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio (Greensill on piano, Ruth Davies on bass and Jack Dorsey on drums) will perform “Cool Yule” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Blue Note Napa (the old Napa Valley Opera House). Tickets are $15-$20 at bluenotenapa.com.

***

Also on the subject of jazzy blue notes, my Coltrane-obsessed neighbor has been asking me about the “Saxophones in St. Helena” event at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, along Main Street. I don’t know too many details, which makes the idea all the more intriguing. The event is sponsored by Erosion and Oak Avenue Catering. Want to know more? You’ll just have to head downtown yourself.

***

Were you hunkered down during Saturday’s rain? Don’t worry, you didn’t miss out on the Snow in St. Helena event, which has been rescheduled to noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Those of you with a taste for irony will no doubt appreciate that snow was called off on account of rain.

***

After arresting an unlicensed driver with a warrant out for his arrest on Sunday, the St. Helena Police Department posted an amusing note on Facebook. “If you happen to be traveling through St. Helena during the rainy season and don’t think you’ll be pulled over because it’s wet out, don’t worry. We have rain jackets and warrants don’t melt.” Bad guys, you’ve been warned.

***

I've occasionally heard my fellow St. Helenans grouse about the undeniable awesomeness of the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade. I wish St. Helena had something like that, they say. Yes, I respond, but does Calistoga have a Pet Parade? Nope. So in a cosmic sense, we're even.