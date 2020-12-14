Aunt Helena

What’s going on out there? The COVID-19 surge has me sheltering at home, so I’m increasingly depending on you, Dear Readers, to describe what’s happening around town. If there’s something I should know, please drop a line to jduarte@sthelenastar.com or sscully@napanews.com and they’ll make sure it finds its way to my inbox.

Like so many other cherished traditions, Sunshine Foods’ annual employee Christmas party was canceled this year, Mark Smith said on Facebook. So the next time you drop by the store, wish a few of the employees a merry Christmas. As loyal shoppers know, the Smith family runs the place admirably, but it’s the cheerful and hard-working staff who make the shopping experience such a pleasure. “They have worked harder this year than ever to make it as ‘normal’ as possible and keep the holidays special for all of us,” Mark writes. “Help us in thanking them for their dedication and sacrifice during these trying times. We will do our best to do that for you too.”