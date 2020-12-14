Aunt Helena

What’s going on out there? The COVID-19 surge has me sheltering at home, so I’m increasingly depending on you, Dear Readers, to describe what’s happening around town. If there’s something I should know, please drop a line to jduarte@sthelenastar.com or sscully@napanews.com and they’ll make sure it finds its way to my inbox.
Like so many other cherished traditions, Sunshine Foods’ annual employee Christmas party was canceled this year, Mark Smith said on Facebook. So the next time you drop by the store, wish a few of the employees a merry Christmas. As loyal shoppers know, the Smith family runs the place admirably, but it’s the cheerful and hard-working staff who make the shopping experience such a pleasure. “They have worked harder this year than ever to make it as ‘normal’ as possible and keep the holidays special for all of us,” Mark writes. “Help us in thanking them for their dedication and sacrifice during these trying times. We will do our best to do that for you too.”
Having trouble with remote learning? The UpValley Family Centers is offering virtual tutoring services (for students TK-5) and technology assistance (for parents). Apply at upvalleyfamilycenters.org/tutoring-sign-up or at the office at 1140 Spring St. Questions? Email Alani Flores, the UpValley Family Centers’ Tutoring Volunteer Coordinator and an occasional Star freelance reporter, at aflores@upvalleyfamilycenters.org.
Pennyweight’s St. Helena Stronger Together stationery package ($98) caught the eye of the San Francisco Chronicle, which included in its Holiday Gift Guide. Designed by Ann Page, the set includes a notepad, greeting cards, paper placemats and a gift tag. For every set purchased, the store donates $35 to the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund.
What a delight it must have been when 8-year-old Faith Mendoza of Pope Valley helped Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, light the Capitol Christmas Tree on Dec. 11. The North Bay Regional Center and California Department of Development Services chose Faith, who has Down Syndrome, to represent more than 350,000 Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities who receive services from the state’s regional centers and state-operated facilities. Faith attends Pope Valley Elementary School, and a statement describes her as a “sweet and energetic” students who loves jokes, dance parties and treats. Congratulations, Faith.
PG&E is accepting scholarship applications from college-bound high school seniors and current college students. More than 120 awards totaling nearly $300,000 are available through PG&E’s employee resource group and engineering network group scholarships. The deadline is Feb. 12. Find all the details at https://bit.ly/37WdEgs.
A new era has dawned in St. Helena. The much-ballyhooed and wondered-about talking public restroom along Money Way is now fully operational. I haven’t tried it yet (and I frankly wouldn’t find it necessary to tell you if I did, being rather private about such matters), but the photos I’ve seen give off a strong “2001: A Space Odyssey” feel. Let’s hope it doesn’t offer to sing an eerie rendition of “Daisy” while we’re conducting our business.
