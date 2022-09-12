Aunt Helena

Lots of news to share this week — some fun, some somber, all noteworthy.

I hope to see you all at the Coastal Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17. Register through Eventbrite and show up at Meily Park ready for action. Questions? Email ashley@naparcd.org.

Don’t forget about the Mexican Independence Day celebration at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the St. Helena Public Library. Mariachi music, delicious refreshments, family fun — count me in, Dear Readers.

In related news, the Cameo Cinema is celebrating Mexican Independence Day with a special showing of “La Recua” at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, featuring a wine reception and post-film Q&A with producer/director Trudi Angell of Calistoga. The film (in Spanish with English subtitles) is about a muleback journey on the Old Camino Real in the Baja California peninsula. Tickets are just $5 (!) at cameocinema.com.

My thanks to St. Helena firefighters for raising the big garrison flag at Main and Britton on Sunday in remembrance the 9/11 attacks. It sounds trite but it’s true: We will never forget.

Heartbreaking news about the Weiner family, who recently moved to St. Helena and established the Mark + Michiko glass-blowing studio in Calistoga. Mark Weiner died Friday, weeks after suffering a massive heart attack. His wife, Michiko, and their two children would greatly appreciate donations to offset the cost of Mark’s medical care and the loss of family income. Help at gofundme.com/f/please-help-mark-weiner-and-his-family.

The Tucker Farm Center is holding a 100th anniversary celebration at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, with music by the Michael Thomason Band, dinner by Calistoga Catering and a silent auction hosted by Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning. The facility is badly in need of repairs, and tax-deductible donations will help fund a new roof. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

The St. Helena Public Library’s annual salsa contest is returning on Oct. 6, and if you want to compete you’d better register by Sept. 21. Entry forms are available at the library (not online). I’ll have more details about the event in the coming weeks, but for now, just get those applications in. (And no, I’m not disclosing my secret ingredient!)

Mark your December calendars for the St. Helena Chamber Singers’ annual Christmas concerts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. More details to come, but trust me — you won’t want to miss it.