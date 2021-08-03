Aunt Helena

It feels like only a few weeks ago I was rejoicing at seeing your lovely faces. Now I’m thanking you for covering those same lovely faces, at least indoors. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please do so as soon as possible so we can be rid of this scourge.

***

My tummy is grumbling at the mere thought of the Federated Women’s ready-to-bake Gravenstein apple pies ($30), which will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Presbyterian church, 1428 Spring St. You can bake them now or freeze them and bake them later. Pick one up, and alert your friends. (Yes, tummy, I heard you the first time.)

***

It’s been a delight to see the St. Helena Street Piano in front of Lyman Park lately. The beautiful thing about the Street Piano is that it’s available to all ages and skill levels. I was strolling past last week when I saw a young man run up to the piano, bang out a few discordant “chords,” and scurry away with a grin. Tireless Street Piano supporter Bill Ryan sends along a photo of Tyson Lundin and his daughter, Audrey, playing a duet. And if you’re lucky, you might spot Mike Greensill plinking out a jazzy solo. If the Street Piano could talk …

***