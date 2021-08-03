Aunt Helena

It feels like only a few weeks ago I was rejoicing at seeing your lovely faces. Now I’m thanking you for covering those same lovely faces, at least indoors. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please do so as soon as possible so we can be rid of this scourge.
***
My tummy is grumbling at the mere thought of the Federated Women’s ready-to-bake Gravenstein apple pies ($30), which will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Presbyterian church, 1428 Spring St. You can bake them now or freeze them and bake them later. Pick one up, and alert your friends. (Yes, tummy, I heard you the first time.)
***
It’s been a delight to see the St. Helena Street Piano in front of Lyman Park lately. The beautiful thing about the Street Piano is that it’s available to all ages and skill levels. I was strolling past last week when I saw a young man run up to the piano, bang out a few discordant “chords,” and scurry away with a grin. Tireless Street Piano supporter Bill Ryan sends along a photo of Tyson Lundin and his daughter, Audrey, playing a duet. And if you’re lucky, you might spot Mike Greensill plinking out a jazzy solo. If the Street Piano could talk …
***
Farewell to former City Councilmember Mary Koberstein and her husband, Richard Hanson, who for personal reasons are returning to their former hometown of Evanston, Illinois. Thanks, Mary, for serving St. Helena.
***
Tickets to Nimbus Arts' NIMBASH went on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m., so by the time you read this it might already be too late. Individual tickets are $175. You can also snag a Premiere Table of eight for $2,000 or a Reserved Table of six for $1,200. Go to nimbusarts.org, and be quick about it.
***
Erosion Beer Hall is now open downtown, right next door to the Erosion tasting room. It’s impossible not to root for a new business opening in times such as these.
***
Tra Vigne Pizzeria, St. Helena’s reigning Business of the Year, has launched a new website that simplifies online ordering, gift card purchases, and other services. Check it out at pizzeriatravigne.com.
***
Attention, KQED Radio fans: There’s nothing wrong with your radio. The poor reception on 88.5FM is due to technical issues on the station’s side. “We’re going to be on our auxiliary antenna from Sutro Tower under low power for 6-8 weeks,” according to a June 4 post on KQED’s website. “In the meantime, please listen via the KQED live stream, the KQED app or another streaming method. We apologize for the inconvenience.” That was eight weeks ago, so expect the signal to improve any day.
***
As for the ongoing water emergency, what more can I say? Conserve. Short showers. Full dishwashers. Buy a Flume. Conserve.