Aunt Helena

The next time you’re anxiously awaiting the delivery of an online purchase, consider the wait time for a COVID-19 test. I was tested on July 20 and I’m still waiting for the result. I have no symptoms, but as we’ve all learned, that’s no guarantee I’m not spreading the virus around like St. Helena’s own answer to Typhoid Mary. Unlike the infamous T.M., I’m staying home, avoiding people as much as I can, and wearing a mask whenever I venture into public –- as are most of my acquaintances, I’m happy to say.
***
My tomatoes are going just as gangbusters as the ones at the Silverado Orchards' community garden, but my modest little backyard plot felt incomplete once I heard about Clara Hunt’s milkvetch. Also known as Astragalus claranus, the rare herb is listed as threatened under the California Endangered Species Act, and the California Fish and Game Commission is considering elevating that status to endangered. The flower petals are white with vivid purple tips – they’re just lovely. According to a study from last year, there are only six small populations of Clara Hunt’s milkvetch in the world, all within 10 miles of St. Helena: at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, north of Lake Hennessey, north of Taplin Road, and near the terminus of Lewelling Lane, and two on the other side of the Sonoma County line. It’s generally found in sparsely vegetated areas of oak woodlands. Before taking action to switch the plant from threatened to endangered, the Fish and Game Commission is inviting written comments and data that could inform the decision. If you know something that could be useful, email nativeplants@wildlife.ca.gov and put “Clara Hunt’s milkvetch” in the subject line.
***
Virtual cocktail parties, virtual weddings … virtual petting zoos? That’s what Rep. Mike Thompson is treating us to at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, featuring animals from Forget Me Not Farm Children’s Services. The congressman will talk to animal handlers and discuss how the farm is helping address food insecurity for children. All constituents – including kids – are invited to join the festivities at facebook.com/RepMikeThompson.
***
School is out, but the academic honors keep rolling in. Thomas Zelazny of St. Helena made the spring Dean’s List at Baylor University, where he’s enrolled in the Hankamer School of Business. Well done, Thomas.
Napa Valley Masonic Lodge #93 and Vitalant are partnering this summer to host a Community Blood Drive, from noon to 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7 upstairs in the Masonic Lodge, 1335 Main St., in St. Helena. Participants are asked to make an appointment to help with social distancing and to wear a mask. To make an appointment, visit www.bloodheroes.com
***
The Rianda House Lunch Bunch was naturally called off once the pandemic started, but it’s returning via Zoom starting from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21. The meeting will be hosted by a different Rianda House team member each month, starting, quite naturally, with none other than Executive Director Julie Spencer. The meeting is limited to eight people, so RSVP to Elizabeth Cobb-Bruno at 963-8555 ext. 103 or email Elizabeth@riandahouse.org.
***
Au revoir to Angela Jackson, known in the local tourism industry as director of media relations for Visit Napa Valley for the last five years. She “decided to embark on a new chapter,” and her last day with the promotional agency was July 31. Best of luck with the new chapter, Angela.
***
Stephanie Iacobacci from the City of St. Helena has created the “Source Local & Shop St. Helena” Facebook page to share tips on where to buy useful items locally. “I'd like to utilize this online group to help people ‘source local’ instead of going to Amazon, Napa, or other online retailers,” the 2019 Employee of the Year said in a Facebook post. “If you are seeking a specific product, send the group a comment and we can help one another source it locally.” She must have struck a nerve – the page attracted more than 70 members in its first six hours.
***
Faithful readers of the police log will notice that a St. Helena officer was involved in a harrowing 100-plus mph chase very early Monday morning. Our officer broke off the chase once the driver was out of sight, but the CHP eventually caught up with him after he crashed in Napa. I was pleased to hear that nobody was hurt. To all of our officers, including the one who began Monday’s chase: Thank you for risking life and limb to keep us safe.
