Aunt Helena

The next time you’re anxiously awaiting the delivery of an online purchase, consider the wait time for a COVID-19 test. I was tested on July 20 and I’m still waiting for the result. I have no symptoms, but as we’ve all learned, that’s no guarantee I’m not spreading the virus around like St. Helena’s own answer to Typhoid Mary. Unlike the infamous T.M., I’m staying home, avoiding people as much as I can, and wearing a mask whenever I venture into public –- as are most of my acquaintances, I’m happy to say.

My tomatoes are going just as gangbusters as the ones at the Silverado Orchards' community garden, but my modest little backyard plot felt incomplete once I heard about Clara Hunt’s milkvetch. Also known as Astragalus claranus, the rare herb is listed as threatened under the California Endangered Species Act, and the California Fish and Game Commission is considering elevating that status to endangered. The flower petals are white with vivid purple tips – they’re just lovely. According to a study from last year, there are only six small populations of Clara Hunt’s milkvetch in the world, all within 10 miles of St. Helena: at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, north of Lake Hennessey, north of Taplin Road, and near the terminus of Lewelling Lane, and two on the other side of the Sonoma County line. It’s generally found in sparsely vegetated areas of oak woodlands. Before taking action to switch the plant from threatened to endangered, the Fish and Game Commission is inviting written comments and data that could inform the decision. If you know something that could be useful, email nativeplants@wildlife.ca.gov and put “Clara Hunt’s milkvetch” in the subject line.