Aunt Helena

A motorcycle rally for charity, an 80th birthday parade for the wonderful Priscilla Upton, a fugitive sheep — what a week it was!

***

Was there any living thing in town more universally beloved than Elsie the Library Cat? Elsie’s many friends and fans will gather to celebrate her life with a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the library. There will be a presentation and refreshments.

***

Can you puff like a pufferfish? Flop like a flounder? Fence with a swordfish? The St. Helena Public Library promises all this and more during a “fish-fact-filled voyage to the bottom of the sea” during Camp Ocean with Traveling Lantern Theater at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, at the library. Thanks to the St. Helena Public Library, Friends and Foundation for sponsoring the event.

***

Meanwhile, kids in grades 6 to 12 are invited to a Teen Pizza Party at the library at 1 p.m. Friday. There’s one catch: You’ll need to register at SHPL.org. Look for the online event calendar, sign up, and enjoy your pizza.

***

White Barn regulars (can I dub them Barnstormers?) are abuzz about the performance by Sol Flamenco at 6 p.m. Saturday featuring guest singer “La Yuli,” dancers Joelle Goncalves and Damien Alvarez, and guitarist Mark Taylor. Tickets are still available at thewhitebarn.org. The performance will take place on a new outdoor stage, and guests will need to show proof of vaccination. Masks are optional.

***

Cameo Cinema regulars will have noticed that showings at 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:45 p.m. Wednesday feature closed captioning, and showings at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday feature Spanish subtitles. I watched “Top Gun: Maverick” with closed captions and found them distracting for approximately 10 minutes before I got swept up in the experience and forgot they were even there. If they’re helping someone else enjoy the movie more fully, I say great!

***

Kerry Baldwin sends word that Silverado Orchards is looking for a “friendly, energetic and reliable” cook. Training will be provided, but a California Food Handler certificate is required. The position can be full-time or part-time. Interested? Drop by Silverado Orchards at 601 Pope St.

***

Lahmacun, anyone? How about dolmas? Clif Family Winery will offer Turkish-themed street food from the Bruschetteria Food Truck during a Sip & Support event from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. Twenty percent of the proceeds will go to Napa Green, a sustainable wine-lhgrowing certification program that helps wineries and vineyards improve their water and energy efficiency, reduce waste, take climate action, and promote social equity, diversity and inclusion. Drop by 1284 Vidovich Ave. and enjoy your food to go or on the Clif Family property.