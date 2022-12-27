Aunt Helena

Happy New Year, Dear Readers. The last time I made a sunny New Year’s prediction, I triggered a jinx so powerful that we were treated to a global pandemic. So I’ll merely say thank you for making this town special and I wish you and your families the best. There, that should be innocuous enough not to tempt fate.

***

Thanks to the community and to the St. Helena Police Officers’ Association for making the Senior Giving Trees a success. Thanks to you, every single senior who signed up got his or her wish granted. Huzzahs all around!

***

Don’t you dare tell me I’m too old for The Saint’s Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 1351 Main St. I’m told DJ Dorn will “spin electronic, techno-swing and classic remix dance genres.” Tickets are $55 at thesaintnapavalley.com. Wear festive attire and bring your mask, ID and vaccination card.

***

If you’ve ever wanted to unleash your inner Brando, Mitchum or Hepburn (Katherine or Audrey, take your pick), there’s still time to sign up for UpStage Napa Valley’s actor’s workshops, presented by Sharie Renault on Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13. Email act.calistogatheaterco@gmail.com or call 707-337-5850. The $100 workshop is suitable for adults and teens.

***

The St. Helena Public Library is open through Saturday, Dec. 31, with special holiday hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be closed Sunday and Monday. If you have a house full of antsy little kiddos with no school, take them to the library’s playdough party at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. They’ll learn the science of playdough, make some of their own, and take it home. Pre-registration is required at SHPL.org.

***

Also at the library, mindfulness therapist Randi Specterman will discuss “Mindfulness for A New Year” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. She will discuss how a more mindful approach can help us feel grounded as we enter 2023. No registration required.

***

Mark your calendars for the Eloquence Ensemble performing a program of Fauré, Bach, Corelli, Kreisler, and women composers of the last century at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the White Barn. The ensemble features violinist Rachelle Davis, violist Beth Heid, cellist Gwyneth Davis and pianist Elena Casanova. Tickets are $35 at thewhitebarn.org. (Advice to lovers casting about for a romantic date around Valentine’s Day: This!)

***

There are only a few days left to enjoy the wine barrel tree at Main and Hunt, which is brighter and more festive than ever this year. It’s only up until Monday, so stop by and get a picture — preferably after dark when the 32-foot structure is looking its most fabulous.

***

Thanks also to everyone who set up the nativity and the menorah at Lyman Park this year. I know religious displays on public property can be a touchy topic, but it’s such a lovely tradition.