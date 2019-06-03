Let's start with a lovely tribute to the late and beloved Lois Ladley Swanson, who seems to have spent more time volunteering for good causes that most people spend awake. She will be honored with the dedication of a memorial tree in the front garden of Rianda House at 4 p.m. Monday, June 10. Lois read to students, chaired Rianda’s program committee, organized fundraisers and sold poinsettias to benefit charity. She died in 2014. “Over the years, we’ll watch as the tree grows, modeling Lois’ loving strength and communal stature,” says Antonia Allegra.
***
Deep in Amazonian Brazil, where piranhas, boas and sloths roam the jungle – there walks the intrepid zoologist Floyd Hayes of faraway Pacific Union College. Hayes will present a multimedia lecture on his five student trips to the Amazon at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the St. Helena Public Library. In addition to studying the local fauna, Hayes and his students also helped build health care facilities to serve local communities. It’s safe to assume he has some enthralling tales to tell.
***
Kelly Wheaton is presenting a monthly genealogy series at Rianda House. “Getting Organized” is the theme at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12. If you’re curious about the various genealogy tools that are available, including DNA, Kelly’s the person to ask. Be sure to RSVP to 963-8555.
***
Huzzahs to James A. Regusci of St. Helena, who graduates from Oregon State University on June 15 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences. Well done, James. I wish you all the best in your career.
***
A St. Helena resident has a touching role in a public service announcement produced by the Ad Council in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. In the 45-second spot, Ed Ortiz talks about his growing realization that his mother, Cynthia Guzman of Napa, was having cognitive problems. She was subsequently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 63. The ad shows the importance of family support in dealing with the effects of Alzheimer’s. Type “Alzheimer’s Cynthia and Ed” into Google or Youtube and it should pop right up.
***
The Master Gardeners will share their secrets about growing herbs at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the St. Helena Public Library. You’ll get tips on annuals, perennials, old standbys and some more challenging herbs. I don’t know about you, but my rosemary has been going gangbusters, which probably has more to do with the weather than the greenness of my thumb.
***
As we all wait patiently for Joel Gott to open The Station at Main and Spring, we can sate ourselves on some summer specials available through July 31 at Gott’s: a barbecuee brisket sandwich with housemade sauce, watermelon wedges with mint and feta, traditional Mexican street corn, and horchata milkshakes. Sounds intriguing …
***
It’s coming up on lunchtime, so I’ll close on another food-related note. The Cameo Cinema will screen “The Divide,” a film about a ranching family in crisis during the Northern California drought of 1976, at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 16. Director Perry King will be on hand for a Q&A and a barbecue dinner before the film, which is part of the Movies to Dine For series. Tickets are $25. And then the Cameo’s Cinemabites series continues at 5 p.m. Monday, June 17, with “The Biggest Little Farm,” a documentary about a couple who traded city life for 200 acres of barren farmland and some big dreams about sustainable living. Tickets are $35 and include food from Archetype and some local wine. (For both events, the doors open at 4:45 p.m.)
***
And, please, don't forget about our local students' promotions and graduation this week. The fifth graders' promotion is 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 5; the eighth graders will celebrate their promotion at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 6 at the Robert Louis Stevenson field; and the high schoolers will graduate at 6:15 p.m., Friday, June 7 at the Rotary Field.