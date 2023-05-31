Aunt Helena

Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

My thanks to members of American Legion Post 199, whose Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery was as dignified, thoughtful and moving as ever. (My thanks also to the St. Helena firefighters who happened to be on hand to attend to a medical issue that arose during the ceremony.)

***

Our congressman and neighbor Mike Thompson commented on the holiday in his newsletter, noting that he joined a bipartisan group of members of Congress who cleaned the Vietnam War Memorial on May 25. “As we recognize the sacrifices of the men and women who gave their lives for our country, we must remember the responsibility that falls to us,” Thompson wrote. “That means standing up for the freedoms that they valiantly defended abroad and recognizing that we live in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave because of their sacrifice.”

***

I'm glad to hear that the St. Helena Coin Laundry has reopened after a 3-month shutdown due to damage from an auto accident.

***

The city of St. Helena will raise the LGBTQ+ Pride Progress flag on the ceremonial flagpole near Lyman Park at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 1. The flag will fly in honor of Pride Month.

***

Expect heavy traffic around St. Helena High School leading up to graduation at 6:15 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the football field on Grayson Avenue. And if you’re attending, please note the location: the football field, not Rotary Centennial Park in front of Vintage Hall.

***

The St. Helena Public Library is welcoming back Magical Moonshine Theater for their puppet show “The Puppet Man” at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 12. Expect plenty of family-friendly fun.

***

It’s summer, which for some means fun in the sun and for others means staying inside with the air conditioner cranked up enjoying a good book. Whichever club you belong to, feel free to participate in St. Helena Public Library’s summer reading program from now through Sept. 2. Find all the details at SHPL.org or drop by the library and ask a friendly staff member. Prizes are available for readers of every level — kids, teens and adults — but I’m most intrigued by the adult prize of a “fancy mason jar cup” loaded with assorted teas. I’m the proud owner of cups, mason jars, and all manner of fancy things, but I’ve yet to acquire a fancy mason jar cup. I suppose I’d better start reading.

***

What’s that? You’re curious about my summer reading list? Why, I’m glad you asked! I’m planning to tackle Beverly Gage’s biography of J. Edgar Hoover, Jonathan Eig’s biography of Martin Luther King Jr., Abraham Verghese’s “The Covenant of Water,” Anne Berest’s “The Postcard,” Bruno Schulz’s “The Street of Crocodiles,” and Thomas Mann’s “Buddenbrooks.” I’d also like to take a least a good bite out of George Eliot’s “Middlemarch,” but given the length of my other choices I’m probably being too ambitious. So many books, so little summer!