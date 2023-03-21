Aunt Helena

Good day, Dear Readers. I hope you’re enjoying this umbrella weather as much as I am.

I had the pleasure of seeing St. Helena Drama’s Broadway-caliber production of “Oklahoma!” If you missed it, my condolences. April Shaw’s singing, Rhett Ryan’s comedic timing, Beatrice Anagnostakis’ lively performance, Nicole Martinez’s extraordinary dancing (she’s trained in ballet and plans to major in dance), and the entire cast’s charisma made the 80-year-old show feel as fresh as the day it premiered. The McCormick Ranch buggy wins the award for Best Prop, appearing at the very end of the show and looking gorgeous. I can’t wait to see what director Patti Coyle comes up with next. Now if only I could get “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top” out of my head …

Elaine Jennings will perform another enchanting gig at The Saint this Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. Space is limited, so get a reservation at thesaintnapavalley.com.

Mark your calendars with We Care Animal Rescue’s open house from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 1345 Charter Oak. Expect some big news about the nonprofit shelter’s facilities. And, of course, hang out with some felines. RSVP to shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org.

Ages 5 and up are invited to learn about high tea at the St. Helena Public Library’s children’s tea party at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 23. There’s apparently an art to high tea (of which I am completely ignorant), so come to the library and learn all about it. There will also be lemonade, tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and mini-cookies. Register at www.SHPL.org.

Also at the library, Andrés and Christina of the Grammy-winning musical duo 120 Andrés will perform at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. This is a family-friendly concert in Spanish and English.

Those who follow St. Helena city government will be interested to learn that John Ferons, St. Helena’s former public works director now doing that same job in Yountville, has been named Yountville’s interim town manager while town officials consider how to replace the venerable Steve Rogers. John served in St. Helena’s Public Works Department from 2005 to 2013. Those who worked with John will remember his engineering expertise, offbeat sense of humor, and nonprofit work devoted to children with disabilities.

My brain seems to have taken an untimely vacation last week, as I flubbed Jose Gomez’s name in my item about ChoKoLatte. My apologies to Jose. It should have read as follows: “Happy birthday (or is it anniversary?) to ChoKoLatte, which recently celebrated six years in business at 1336 Oak Ave. Jose Gomez's family-run operation has the same cozy down-home feel as the dearly departed Big Dipper. I wish him many more happy and successful years.”