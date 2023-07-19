Aunt Helena

No offense to my well-meaning cousin Ted, but I’m not one to spam you with links to underwhelming videos, Dear Readers. I’m opening this column with two must-see clips.

***

Footage of the 1986 and 1995 floods, shot by students in Al Albright’s video production class at St. Helena High School, has been digitized and uploaded to YouTube. Mariam Hansen, research director for the St. Helena Historical Society, says the footage was converted from a non-circulating VHS tape at the St. Helena Public Library. Thanks to the initiative of Fire Chief John Sorensen, the footage is now accessible to all. Search YouTube for "St. Helena Floods of 1986 & 1995." The 32-minute video displays the heroism of local firefighters and the physical and emotional impact of severe flooding at Vineyard Valley. A warning: The video shows flood victims — notably senior citizens — in distress, and some of the footage is rather disturbing.

***

Geoff Ellsworth on Fox News? That’s right. Our former mayor (looking quite dapper, as usual) appeared alongside former Clover Flat worker Gary Hernandez on last Thursday’s episode of “Jesse Watters Primetime.” They shared allegations of environmental problems and unsafe working conditions at the landfill, although Mr. Watters was more interested in trying to blame Rep. Nancy Pelosi. It was all rather odd, but I’m glad Mayor Ellsworth — a self-proclaimed progressive Democrat — had the chutzpah to appear on such a stridently conservative program. Watch the six-minute segment at foxnews.com/video/6331147280112.

***

Even with school out of session, my beloved academic stars keep shining. I recently learned that Isaac and Veronica Kelly of St. Helena were named to the spring Dean’s List at the University of Dallas, with a GPA of 3.5 or better. Huzzahs are in order, wouldn’t you say?

***

The Spring Mountain District asked its member wineries for tips on “great things to see, do, eat, and drink when visiting St. Helena,” and the responses are worth a look for tourists and locals alike. Cocktails at the Charter Oak, margaritas at Alila, carnitas chimichangas at Villa Corona, backroads biking … find the list at springmountaindistrict.org.

***

Also making that list was the summer concert series at Lyman Park, which concludes at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, with music by Petty Theft — not to mention food from the acclaimed Ray Ray’s Tacos, which seems to be up to something big behind that temporary façade at the former Cook Tavern space. Ah, the suspense.

***

A 13-year-old boy was reportedly bitten by a rattlesnake Sunday outside Calistoga and had to be airlifted to a hospital. Remember to watch your step, especially if you’re walking amidst brush or rocks where a snake could be concealed. They won’t attack you out of aggression, but they might strike if they feel threatened.

***

I was flummoxed by Sunday night’s brief lightning display. Triple digits during the day, a thunderstorm at night? In California? Signs and wonders …