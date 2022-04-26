Aunt Helena

The return of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market and a Soroptimist Lobster Feed! This week I’m out to make your mouth water …

Farmers Market alert! The market returns to Crane Park on May 6. I’m also told that the market’s annual art competition is back, with a focus on California’s native bees. Read about the soon-to-be-revealed winners in next week’s Star.

The notion of a crab transforming into a lobster is fairly horrifying, but the notion of the traditional Soroptimist Crab Feed transforming this year into a Lobster Feed is much easier to take. The event is set for 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the former St. Helena Catholic School. Menegon Catering is handling the lobster, and tickets are already available at sisthelena.org. Expect a lot more details next week.

Wouldn’t it be lovely to have a pen pal again? Lindsay Rose and Cynthia Kee are working together to connect people of all ages with local seniors this May in honor of Older Americans Month. Go to https://form.jotform.com/220756539681061 to be matched with a senior. You’re encouraged to write at least two letters, but who knows? You might strike up a lasting friendship.

You might recall that St. Helena High School ag teacher Judy Aschwanden was named St. Helena Teacher of the Year. But did you know that Charlene Rabanal from the St. Helena High School office is one of Napa County’s Classified School Employees of the Year? Nominated in the Clerical and Administrative Services category, Charlene is moving on to compete at the state level. Go Charlene!

The Cameo Cinema’s May 9 screening of “The Godfather” with an introduction by director Francis Ford Coppola was announced Monday and sold out faster than it takes to leave the gun and take the cannoli. Being a gentleman and a class act (not to mention our neighbor!), Coppola gracefully agreed to return for a second screening at 7 p.m. May 10. By the time you read this the second show might be sold out too, but it’s worth checking cameocinema.com just in case.

Sometime I would appreciate it if a younger person were to sit down across a table from me and take a few minutes to explain what a meme is. But until then, I’m satisfied to report that “Bliss,” the bucolic photo of a grassy Sonoma hillside snapped by former St. Helena resident Chuck O’Rear that became the default background of Windows XP, has become a meme. According to an amusing story in the Press-Democrat, folks have been visiting the exact spot (which is now a vineyard) and posting their own photos of it on social media. The meme aspect escapes me, but it’s certainly an exquisite photo worthy of its fame. My best to Chuck and his charming wife Daphne Larkin.

I'm pleased to pass on this message from Thursday Pulpit columnist Burke Owens: "The St Helena United Methodist Church has recently transformed its website into a beautiful entity of communication. Please search for sthelenaunitedmethodistchurch.org on your computer, pad or smart phone to stay connected with what our faith community is up to, our worship, small group meetings and events. We are a reconciling church, open to any and all people and look forward to speaking with you soon."

The Caymus Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold their annual luncheon April 30 at the home of Past Regent Marjorie McNay with Regent Dianne Fraser presiding. The meeting will celebrate the chapter’s founding 50 years ago on April 5, 1972. Happy birthday, ladies!

Are you a frequent patron of the St. Helena Public Library? Why not join the friendly and knowledgeable staff? The city is looking for a part-time library assistant, with hourly wages of $19.58-$23.76. Apply at calopps.org.

I was sad to read of the motorcycle crash south of Calistoga that injured St. Helena’s Laura March and her partner Marc Ferneau, who were both seriously hurt. Laura is a St. Helena native who’s managed Keenan Winery’s tasting room since 1996. Though she suffered life-altering injuries, Laura is already recovering at home. As of last week, Marc was still in the hospital. Their friends are raising money for rehabilitation expenses and training and adaptive equipment. Help at gofundme.com/f/donate-to-help-st-helena-and-napa-natives.