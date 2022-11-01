Aunt Helena

It’s a thrill to be back after a few weeks off — and who could possibly be in a bad mood on such a gorgeous rainy Tuesday?

St. Helena’s Tor Kenward will talk about his recent book “Reflections of a Vintner: Stories and Seasonal Wisdom from a Lifetime in the Napa Valley” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the St. Helena Public Library. Kenward had a front-row seat to the rise of the Napa Valley wine industry on the world stage, and he tells the story with insight and wit. The program is co-hosted by the Napa Valley Wine Library and the St. Helena Public Library. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. Reserve a seat at napawinelibrary.com.

Photos by Jeff Bridges, one of the most talented and likable actors in Hollywood, are on display at the Napa Valley Museum. The show is billed as “a fascinating, surprisingly candid body of photographic work offering a vision of Hollywood that is both intimately human and formally beautiful.” And don’t miss the companion exhibit of photos by Jeff’s wife, Susan Bridges, who captured behind-the-scenes shots during the infamously troubled production of “Heaven’s Gate” (a fascinating but difficult-to-watch movie, in my opinion). The museum is next to the Veterans Home in Yountville. While you’re there, please give my best to the museum’s executive director, the delightful Laura Rafaty of St. Helena.

The Cameo Cinema will host special screenings of “Dear Zoe,” a coming-of-age drama produced by Brenda and Marc Lhormer, at 5 and 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. The Lhormers, whom you might recall as the founders of the Napa Valley Film Festival, will be on hand to answer questions. Tickets at cameocinema.com.

Jay Greene will take on the Mayflower in the latest entry of his historical lecture series at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the library. As usual with Jay, no matter how much you know about the subject, you’re guaranteed to learn something new.

The library will also host a Q&A author talk with Marina Adair, whose contemporary romances have sold over a million copies, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Her St. Helena Vineyard series were adapted into Hallmark Channel movies like “Autumn in the Vineyard,” “Summer in the Vineyard” and “Valentine in the Vineyard.”

UpValley Family Centers is seeking tutors to help students in grades TK-8 for at least one hour a week. Knowledge of Spanish is not required, but it is a big plus. Go to upvalleyfamilycenters.org/volunteer and fill out a short form.

The long-awaited Monopoly Napa Valley Edition is out, and … well, I’ll let you judge for yourself. St. Helena is States Avenue, The Model Bakery is St. James Place, Hall Wines is Indiana Avenue, and Beringer Vineyards is Ventnor Avenue. Plus, you place your Community Chest cards over a lovely shot of the Beringer Rhine House. It retails for $45 (!). Worth considering for Christmas shopping.