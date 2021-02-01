Aunt Helena

Last week’s police log was a tough read for animal lovers, as an aggressive dog broke into someone’s yard and killed a chicken in front of the caller’s son. My condolences to the family on the loss of their chicken, and especially to the caller’s son who had to witness such brutality. That downer aside, another police log entry, minor but telling, gave me a warm and fuzzy feeling: “An officer helped a driver fill their tires with air.” For all the travails our town has experienced between pandemic, wildfires and drought, let’s be thankful we live in a town where the police provide such a high level of service.