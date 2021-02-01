Aunt Helena

Vaping, public art, food, law enforcement – if you can decipher a prevailing theme in this week’s column, your pattern recognition skills are much sharper than mine.
***
The hubbub over vaping seems to have died down, but as a threat to our kids’ health it’s just as insidious as ever. School Resource Officer Melissa Brown and UpValley Family Centers Diversion Coordinator Marcela Rodriguez will host a bilingual discussion of vaping via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. Learn about teens, vaping, and your rights as a parent. To join the meeting, go to https://tinyurl.com/y69fzvto and use the passcode 354073.
***
Remember last year’s Dia de los Muertos art exhibit on the side of the Vintage Home building? Well, Nimbus Arts has done it again with the “Taking Liberties” Statue of Liberty display. Thanks, Nimbus, for helping us make art alone and enjoy it together during the pandemic. The new display is so patriotic I had to resist the urge to salute.
***
It’s St. Helena’s time to shine for Napa Valley Restaurant Week. If you can’t decide on a restaurant, the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce website has a crash course in some notable restaurants like Farmstead, Harvest Table, The Charter Oak and the Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen. Read up on them at sthelena.com/st-helenas-napa-valley-restaurant-week.
***
Valentine’s Day is coming, which means smart husbands will be mobbing Woodhouse Chocolates. One $99 offer that caught my eye pairs 20 chocolate hearts from Woodhouse with a Valentine’s Day card, a gift bag, and Calla Lily’s 2014 Ultimate Red Cabernet Sauvignon. Calla Lily Estate is based in Pope Valley, and most of my readers will be familiar with the winemaker, Cary Gott. Details at callalilywines.com/wines.
***
Karen Garcia, community liaison for the UpValley Family Centers, was featured Jan. 26 on the bilingual KBBF 89.1’s La Hora Saludable talking about the centers’ various services: tax prep, pandemic relief, assistance for fire victims, etc. Thanks, Karen, for spreading the word about this wonderful organization.
***
A recent video posted by Superintendent Marylou Wilson brings up a troubling trend that hasn’t escaped my notice either. Kids are wearing masks on campus, Wilson said, but they’re not as diligent about it when they’re around town. Please, talk to your kids about wearing masks in public, social distancing, and washing their hands.
***
Thanks to Officer Steve Coultrup and K9 Barrett for demonstrating their skills last Thursday to a P.E. class at St. Helena High School. Check the St. Helena Police Department’s Facebook page for a short video showing Barrett taking a bite out of a volunteer who was simulating an attack on Coultrup. The volunteer, identified only as Solana, was wearing a protective costume but still deserves kudos for bravery. And to Barrett: Good boy!
***
Last week’s police log was a tough read for animal lovers, as an aggressive dog broke into someone’s yard and killed a chicken in front of the caller’s son. My condolences to the family on the loss of their chicken, and especially to the caller’s son who had to witness such brutality. That downer aside, another police log entry, minor but telling, gave me a warm and fuzzy feeling: “An officer helped a driver fill their tires with air.” For all the travails our town has experienced between pandemic, wildfires and drought, let’s be thankful we live in a town where the police provide such a high level of service.