Aunt Helena

My mailbag is bursting after a few weeks away, so let's get right to it.

***

St. Helena’s Model Bakery has opened an annex on Money Way, directly behind the bakery, to keep us supplied with English muffins, breakfast sandwiches, coffee and other goodies while the Main Street space undergoes remodeling. It should reopen in mid-April.

***

Happy birthday (or is it anniversary?) to ChoKoLatte, which recently celebrated six years in business at 1336 Oak Ave. Jose Martin’s family-run operation has the same cozy down-home feel as the dearly departed Big Dipper. I wish him many more happy and successful years.

***

Tax counselor Holly Rogers reminds me that free tax counseling is available at the St. Helena Public Library every Thursday through April 13. Call 707-965-5010 to make an appointment between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bring your 2022 tax documents, a copy of your 2021 tax return, photo ID, and your Social Security card or a current IRS document that shows your Social Security number.

***

NO|MA House Café & Collective is coming to the former Archetype space at 1429 Main St. early this summer, and it’s looking for workers. There will be an informational and recruitment luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Backen & Backen Office, 1421 Main St. RSVP by Friday, March 17 if you want to learn more. Founded by Ann Backen, the collective will offer “globally sourced treasures, objects and furniture that reflect Backen’s approach to design and living, along with a grab & go café.”

***

The Saints Athletic Association, the booster organization for St. Helena High School athletics, will hold its 18th annual Fajita Fest at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Native Sons Hall. The ever-popular event features silent and live auctions with unique wine lots, gift baskets and sports memorabilia, a no-host bar stocked with Charbay vodka, and a fajita dinner courtesy of the ever-reliable Villa Corona. Tickets are $40 per person or $320 for a table of eight. Go to shhs.ejoinme.org/fajita.

***

Tickets for Nimbash, Nimbus Arts' annual fundraiser/fashion show/dance party, go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, and if history is any indication, they won’t be available for long. This year’s event is set for 5:30 p.m. May 13 at Charles Krug Winery. When the time comes, try to snag a few tickets at nimbusarts.org/nimbash.

***

Pacific Union College’s musical “Jericho Road,” written and composed by faculty member Lindsay Morton, was set to run Feb. 23-25, but Mother Nature had other plans for Angwin. The last two performances had to be postponed due to what PUC students are calling “Snowmageddon.” Those remaining shows have now been rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. April 7 and 9. Tickets ($20 regular/$15 student) are available at Eventbrite.com. As I mentioned in a previous column, it’s particularly important to have multiple performances of this show because each one has a different ending. What fun!

***

The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley will have a St. Patrick’s Day bake sale in front of Sunshine Foods from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 17. Pick up some delicious baked goods to support the club’s scholarship fund for our local high schools. See you there!

***

Guest speaker José V. Rojas will discuss "How to Revive in a Post-Covid World" during a series of events March 16-18 at the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1777 Main St. Rojas will discuss "Revive — Hope" at 7 p.m. Thursday, "Revive — Love" at 7 p.m. Friday, "Revive — Inspiration" at 11 a.m. Saturday, and "Revive — Action" at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to shsda.org or call 707-963-4461.

***

Finally, happy birthday wishes to Mary Edano, who turned 99 on Tuesday. Born on Whitehall Lane and retired from Mare Island Naval Shipyard, Mary recounted her family history to the late Susanne Salvestrin in a 2014 oral history available on the St. Helena Historical Society’s website at shstory.org/mary-edano-and-rose-taylor.