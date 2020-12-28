Aunt Helena

“I greet 2020 with a sense of optimism and the anticipation of great change for the better.” That’s how I started my first column of this execrable year, and it’s yet another sign that I never would have made it as a fortune-teller.
***
Get out your new 2021 calendars. (It’s always exciting to say that!) The Masonic Lodge, in conjunction with Vitalant, is hosting a community blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, at 1335 Main St. Make an appointment at vitalant.org and use the sponsor code “St Helena” (no period). Be sure to wear your mask. Interesting coronavirus-related note: donated blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to help identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
***
St. Helena’s Troop 1 Boy Scouts will be picking up Christmas trees in and around St. Helena on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 9. Trees should be stripped of ornaments, nails and tinsel and left at the curb by 9 a.m. Buy a tag for a suggested donation of $10 at Sunshine Foods, Sportago, Steves Hardware or Central Valley. The trees will be chipped and recycled by Britton Tree Services.
***
Cue the fanfare for St. Helena’s Samuel Boeschen, a senior at Justin-Siena High School whose academic achievements earned him a coveted spot as a semifinalist in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. He’s one of 16,000 high school seniors (less than 1% of the total) who have a shot at winning some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships. Good luck, Samuel!
***
The St. Helena Police Officers’ Association has been on a roll lately with its charitable projects. First they organized the Senior Holiday Project (did you see the video on Youtube?), and this weekend they raised money for the Jimenez family who lost their Charter Oak Avenue home to a fire on Christmas Day. You can donate to the Jimenez family at gofundme.com/f/kgeja-jimenez-family-fire-relief-fund, and you can also support the POA’s ongoing efforts by sending donations to P.O. Box 187, St. Helena, CA 94574.
***
Attention, garbage customers. Effective Dec. 27, Upper Valley Disposal stopped accepting treated wood waste due to regulatory changes. For information about disposing of Treated Wood Waste, call the DTSC regulatory assistance office at 800-728-6942.
***
Dear Readers, I pressed the button. After somewhat flippantly comparing the new Exeloo public restroom on Money Way to HAL-9000 of “2001: A Space Odyssey” a few weeks ago, I felt I should pay a visit out of fairness. I pushed the green button and the door on the right slid to the side. A whistling-past-the-graveyard bravado gripped me, and I resolved to strike up my first-ever conversation with a talking restroom. “So,” I said, “I hear you can ta — “ “WELCOME TO EXELOO,” came a booming voice that reverberated in the tiny space. “PLEASE PRESS THE BUTTON TO CLOSE AND LOCK THE DOOR.” The unexpected volume of those first words combined with my longstanding fear of technology to give me a jolt I won’t forget anytime soon. By the time it finished its sentence, I’d already absquatulated.