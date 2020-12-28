Aunt Helena

Dear Readers, I pressed the button. After somewhat flippantly comparing the new Exeloo public restroom on Money Way to HAL-9000 of “2001: A Space Odyssey” a few weeks ago, I felt I should pay a visit out of fairness. I pushed the green button and the door on the right slid to the side. A whistling-past-the-graveyard bravado gripped me, and I resolved to strike up my first-ever conversation with a talking restroom. “So,” I said, “I hear you can ta — “ “WELCOME TO EXELOO,” came a booming voice that reverberated in the tiny space. “PLEASE PRESS THE BUTTON TO CLOSE AND LOCK THE DOOR.” The unexpected volume of those first words combined with my longstanding fear of technology to give me a jolt I won’t forget anytime soon. By the time it finished its sentence, I’d already absquatulated.