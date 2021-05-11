Aunt Helena

One of nature’s loveliest sounds is the pulsating buzz of a swarm of bees pollinating a bush. I’m glad I’m not the only fan of our humble and hard-working pollinators. Read on …
***
Be sure to grab a monarch butterfly pin kit this month at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market, courtesy of Nimbus Arts. This is Monarch & Pollinator Awareness Month in St. Helena. (And thank me for sparing you a cringeworthy “bee sure” pun at the beginning of this item. It was a close call, Dear Readers.)
***
And speaking of Monarch & Pollinator Awareness Month (henceforth known as MPAM), Nimbus Arts is inviting us to a Zoom lecture with global tape art muralists Leah Smith and Michael Townsend at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 14. Register at nimbusarts.org to learn about this new medium and get inspired to contribute to Nimbus’ upcoming Community Pollinator Tape Art Installation in recognition of MPAM.
***
“Wait, what Community Pollinator Tape Art Installation in recognition of MPAM?” you ask. Why, the one starting via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 16. Register for a free kit at nimbusarts.org, join Sunday’s workshop, and then install your Tape Art Pollinators at designated mural sites on Saturday, May 22. And while you’re adding your art to the mural, pick up free pollinator-friendly milkweed plants.
***
St. Helena isn’t exactly a hotbed of radical politics, with one notable exception: the proudly radical Alex Shantz, an intelligent and articulate former school trustee. Alex is out with the new book “Early Essays: Collectivism, Neo-Liberalism, & Napa Valley Politics,” a collection of letters he wrote to the Napa Valley Register between 2010 and 2020. Alex says he’s publishing the book now to outline a blueprint for police abolitionists during the upcoming recall election targeting Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Public-public partnerships provide a policy pathway towards police abolition,” Alex says. “A public-public partnership is a partnership between a government and another public agency to serve public interests. Local governments and community colleges can partner to re-program police academies and re-institutionalize police departments.” Would our town be better served by a St. Helena Peace Department? Find Alex’s provocative book on Amazon.
***
Are you still cooped up at home and getting stir crazy? The Napa Valley Music Associates are offering music lessons via Zoom or FaceTime. Interested in learning the violin/viola, cello, drums, flute, bassoon, clarinet, oboe, trumpet, trombone, flugelhorn, French horn, or voice? Email marciabattat@gmail.com.
***
One last item for my fellow grammar geeks. March 30 marked the passing of 97-year-old John Richards, a former newspaper reporter and editor in England who founded the Apostrophe Protection Society in 2001 and shut it down in 2019, concluding, “The barbarians have won.” If seeing a sign reading “Apple’s For Sale” give you a toothache, take some comfort in knowing that Mr. Richards fought the good fight for 18 years. (Thanks, Toni Allegra, for the tip.)