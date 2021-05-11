Aunt Helena

St. Helena isn’t exactly a hotbed of radical politics, with one notable exception: the proudly radical Alex Shantz, an intelligent and articulate former school trustee. Alex is out with the new book “Early Essays: Collectivism, Neo-Liberalism, & Napa Valley Politics,” a collection of letters he wrote to the Napa Valley Register between 2010 and 2020. Alex says he’s publishing the book now to outline a blueprint for police abolitionists during the upcoming recall election targeting Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Public-public partnerships provide a policy pathway towards police abolition,” Alex says. “A public-public partnership is a partnership between a government and another public agency to serve public interests. Local governments and community colleges can partner to re-program police academies and re-institutionalize police departments.” Would our town be better served by a St. Helena Peace Department? Find Alex’s provocative book on Amazon.