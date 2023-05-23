Aunt Helena

My faithful readers know I prize my anonymity, but here’s a small hint: You can count on seeing me in the crowd at American Legion Post 199’s Memorial Day celebration at the St. Helena Public Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. This is one of St. Helena’s most solemn and meaningful traditions that never lapses into cliché. While you’re there, take a moment to notice the new flagpole that members of the American Legion installed in their cemetery plot.

***

Huzzahs to St. Helena High School thespian Rhett Ryan, recipient of a Theater Acting Award as part the Arts Council Napa Valley’s Visual and Performing Arts Student of the Month program. Known for his side-splittingly funny performances as Uncle Fester in “The Addams Family,” Monsieur Bouc in “Murder on the Orient Express” and Ali Hakim in “Oklahoma,” Rhett “completely transforms himself into his roles,” says St. Helena Drama director Patti Coyle. “He has shaved his head, dyed his hair, and many more selfless acts (as a teenage boy) to immerse himself into his characters.” She calls him “an extremely talented, funny, and versatile actor. He is a dream to direct!” Best of all, he’s only a junior, so we can look forward to one more year of standout performances from him.

***

The mystery of the 96-years-overdue library book is solved! I won’t spoil it here — you can read the front-page story for yourself — but I challenge knowledgeable readers to spot how Benson Lossing’s crumbling tome is connected to (of all things) St. Helena Drama. Read the story and see if you can draw the connection for yourself. What a delightful little saga!

***

Back to the huzzahs, this time for the St. Helena Teen Choir and St. Helena Children’s Chorus, which sang their way to grand-prize glory at two recent music festivals in Anaheim and American Canyon. Thanks once again to director Craig Bond for continuing to inspire kids — and adults, for that matter — to perform to their utmost potential.

***

I was troubled to read in a recent Star of an incident at the City Council’s May 1 hearing on the Hunter project in which one of the councilmembers “was aggressively confronted by an unidentified man using obscene language.” I’m proud to say that most of my friends and neighbors maintain the highest standards of courteous and peaceful dissent, even when the conversation turns to controversial topics. Let’s all hope this man’s behavior does not become the norm in this town, where we love to disagree — passionately, yes, but also respectfully.

***

UC Master Gardeners will advise us on planting to attract pollinators and butterflies — including those lovely monarchs — at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at the St. Helena Public Library. Learn how your garden can become a year-round habitat for those tiny critters that play such an outsized role in our ecosystem.

***

Friday’s grass fire on Oakville Grade is a good reminder that fire season is upon us, and it behooves us to be prepared. Have your go bag ready, keep your car fully fueled (or charged), and clear defensible space around your house. Napa Firewise can help pay for that work, so visit napafirewise.org.

***

My condolences to the families of the two people who were killed in a high-speed crash early Saturday morning near Mee Lane. What a tragic and senseless loss of life. It’s a grim reminder to mind the speed limit, drive defensively, and call the St. Helena Police Department (707-967-2850) if you see someone driving in a dangerous fashion. My thoughts will also be with the St. Helena police officer who was first on scene when the crash occurred. Nobody should have to witness such disturbing and traumatic events, and yet our officers do so on a regular basis.