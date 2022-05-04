Aunt Helena

Let me start by noting that May is Alcohol Awareness Month, which especially deserves attention here in wine country. The Upvalley Partnership for Youth is teaming up with the UpValley Family Centers, St. Helena Police Department and other agencies on a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Carnegie Building. Learn how to talk to young teens about making smart decisions about alcohol, drugs, drinking and driving, and peer pressure. You’ll also hear about the California Highway Patrol’s Right Turn program and the latest survey data about youth alcohol use in St. Helena. Spanish interpretation will be provided.

Even Sunshine Foods, one of the most generous employers in town, is feeling the effects of a nationwide staffing crunch. Owner Jay Smith announced Monday on Facebook that “due to current circumstances and availability of staff,” the store’s deli and meat departments will close at 7 p.m. daily “for the time being.” The rest of the store will stay open until 8 p.m. Please bear with the store during this temporary (and minor) inconvenience.

The next Saint Helena Forum is “Hacking Darwin: Rebooting Disappearing Species” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. The webinar features a conversation with Beth Shapiro about “biodiversity, de-extinction, gene editing, and ethically reinventing Nature to save the planet.” An evolutionary molecular biologist at UC-Santa Cruz, Shapiro will be interviewed by author and former Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Freed. Register at shforum.org.

Consider it a sneak peek. The Cameo Cinema is hosting a “preview” of “Downtown Abbey: A New Era,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, even though the movie technically doesn’t open until May 20. If you weren’t able to snag tickets to one of Francis Ford Coppola’s two screenings of “The Godfather,” this might be a nice consolation prize. Get your tickets at cameocinema.com.

Don’t forget about the Spring Sidewalk Sale downtown this Friday through Sunday. The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s Welcome Center will be offering free sips of wine from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

I didn’t have the pleasure of seeing “Romeo & Juliet” at Napa Valley College this weekend — it’s a bit of a jaunt on my Schwinn — but retired Star editor Dave Stoneberg sends along this rave review: “This past weekend's stunning performance of ‘Romeo & Juliet’ co-directed by Jennifer King and Olivia Cowell, of the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Department, was a splendid way to return to live theater. Shining in the lead roles were Pilar Gonzalez as Romeo and the beautiful Karolina Weiss as Juliet. The production pushed the limits of technology, thanks to digital designer Kevin Kemp and included the use of a hand-held video camera on stage, displaying its images on a huge screen. This production as well as the 2020 production of R&J, both sought to ‘explore a new live performance art form that embraced the challenges of Zoom,’ according to the program. Two others in the cast stood out, both guest alumni artists: Kevin Rebultan as Mercutio and Jessica Romero as the Nurse. Congratulations to all for this production, including the talented performing arts center staff (Matthew Cowell, Kera Sullivan and Tim Holtslag) and the entire cast, design and production teams.”