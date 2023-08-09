Aunt Helena

What an exciting time downtown! The new Elyse Walker façade at the Vasconi’s building has been unveiled. The future NO|MA House Café & Collective at the old Archetype building is looking splendid. And then there’s the future Ray Ray’s Tacos, and Elliot Bell’s Charlie’s Place on Railroad Avenue. It should be an exciting fall, Dear Readers.

***

The Cameo Cinema’s “Barbie” event on Saturday sold out practically as soon as I heard about it, but there are still tickets available for a special showing of “Oppenheimer” followed by a “Behind the Camera” interview with production designer Ruth de Jong at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. There’s an interesting local connection: De Jong and her brother, Peter, are partners in a Los Angeles-based furniture and design company, and you can find some of their items at Carter & Co. Tickets to the special screening are $30 and include a glass of wine.

***

The Davies Dukes Band will perform at Beringer at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Tickets ($30) include a lounge chair and a glass of wine. Go to beringer.com.

***

Sad news for fans of the St. Helena Peach Farm at the corner of Silverado Trail and Deer Park Road: There will be no peach crop this year as a result of leaf curl disease, too much rain, and a cool spring. Owner Jill Schnugg says she’s hoping for a bumper crop next year.

***

The annual Out of the Fire gala benefiting the Napa Salvation Army Culinary Training Academy will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Raymond Vineyards on Zinfandel Lane. Details at napa.salvationarmy.org.

***

The St. Helena Public Library has an intriguing event highlighting non-traditional roles for women at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. Michelle Mandro of Wine Country Women LLC will moderate a panel consisting of Shannon Kuleto (historian), Jennifer McKnight (voiceover, musician, coffee business owner, life coach) and Kathryn Sculatti (teacher). Learn about how talented local women are making their mark outside of the wine industry.

***

Singer/songwriter/guitarist David Ronconi will perform at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Merryvale Vineyards. Call 707-963-7777 or go to merryvale.com.

***

My condolences to the family of Joanne Mathis Wilson, who died May 16 at her St. Helena home at the age of 80. The daughter of Patricia and Marshall Sears (Marshall served as St. Helena mayor and Napa County supervisor), Joanne’s life was changed forever when her daughter, Juli, was murdered in 1993. Joanne spent the next 30 years successfully rallying the community to write letters to prevent Juli's killer from being paroled. Joanne was a lovely person with a soft spot for children, and I’ll miss her gentle demeanor and fierce determination.