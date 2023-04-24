Aunt Helena

I took a brief hiatus last week, so there’s all the more to cover today. Calendars out, please …

***

The St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center will be open this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the former St. Helena Catholic School at Oak and Tainter. Find out about the Wappo, our indigenous people, who date back 10,000 years.

***

NBC Pottery is teaming up with other local artisans for a trunk show from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30. The show features the work of Rachael Mabe of Stellareese Collection handbags, jewelry maker Alexia Viola, and of course NBC proprietor Nikki Ballere Callnan. If you’re looking for pottery, jewelry or handbags (maybe for a special mom?), here’s your chance. The NBC Pottery Gallery & Studio is at 410 Circle Drive in Angwin.

***

One last round of applause for St. Helena Teacher of the Year Madeline Breazeale from St. Helena High School. Ms. Breazeale wasn’t selected as Napa County Teacher of the Year (that title went to Caitlin Nesbitt at Napa Junction Magnet Elementary School), but she’s still No. 1 in our hearts!

***

Airy Larry and Doug Dirt of the Banana Slug String Band are putting on a kid-friendly concert at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. The show is sponsored by St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School families and the Garden family. Admission is free if you bring a can of food to donate to the food pantry. For details go to sthelenacoop.org or call 707-963-7212.

***

Delicious or revolting — with Peeps, there’s not much middle ground. They look adorable though, so I’m not surprised that the St. Helena Public Library is inviting us to check out its Peeps Contest and vote for the People’s Choice Award and Most Creative Design. The staff will also be choosing their favorite. Voting continues through Thursday, April 27, with the winners to be announced Friday.

***

In preparation for the annual Nimbash, Nimbus Arts is seeking volunteers for a community work party from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27. For location and other details, register at nimbusarts.org. Bring a dish for a potluck dinner.

***

In other Nimbus news, welcome to new staff members Kiera Louttit (program development assistant and community outreach) and Emily Griffin (administration and events coordinator. The pair share deep local roots, and Executive Director Jamie Graff calls them “the dream team.”

***

You might have noticed that the last two police logs have contained some quite serious incidents — and I’m not talking about leaf blowers or yapping dogs. You’ll find domestic violence, a brawling bar patron, a violent incident at a restaurant, and then an uncooperative driver who led police on a chase until they disabled his car and forcibly removed him. It’s a sobering reminder that our police force deals with potentially dangerous situations on a regular basis. They’ve earned my respect and gratitude.

***

Our officers have more than enough to do, so be sure not to call 911 with your leaf blower complaints. Instead lodge your report at https://forms.office.com/r/VhPc4h3Mmz, and city staff will take it from there.

***

Let me close with the warmest and most grateful of farewells to talented reporters Danielle Wilde and Sasha Paulsen, who were laid off from the Napa Valley Register last week. I never had the pleasure of meeting Danielle, but her coverage of the wine industry from a business standpoint always left me informed and enlightened. Sasha’s 23 years of tireless coverage of local arts, food, wine, travel and literature will be greatly missed, including by the many St. Helenans she profiled over the years. I hope they will continue to publish their work in the Register and the Star on a freelance basis.