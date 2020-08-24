Aunt Helena

I’ve bugged you enough about participating in the U.S. Census , so I won’t reiterate the importance of being counted in order to produce an accurate count and an equitable distribution of government resources. So I’ll just pass on some tips on how to identify a census-taker. Look for a badge with name, photo, Department of Commerce watermark, and expiration date. Look for an official 2020 Census bag. Look for a special iPhone with the Census Bureau logo on it. If you see those things, the person is legit. If you don’t, exercise extreme caution.

Speaking of exercising extreme caution with suspicious characters, a friend got a phone call last week from a woman saying that his Amazon Prime subscription had gone up to $80 a month. Quite understandably, he said he wished to cancel it. In order to receive a refund, he was told to install a remote access app called TeamViewer. He downloaded it, but he got suspicious, hung up the phone and deleted the app before any damage could be done. The scammer’s next step, according to news articles warning of similar schemes, would have been to use TeamViewer to gain access to his bank account and other personal information. Bottom line: Never under any circumstances give personal information or allow access to your phone or computer unless you’re absolutely sure whom you’re dealing with.