Aunt Helena

I’ve nothing witty or trenchant to lead off with this week, Dear Readers. Just stay ready, stay tuned to cityofsthelena.org or another source of reliable information, and (if you haven’t already) sign up for Nixle alerts by texting your zip code to 888777.
***
As much as we all want to show our appreciation for firefighters, Cal Fire’s COVID-19 protocols do not allow for the donation of food, beverages and other items at the Cal Fire Incident Command Center at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga. If you feel compelled to show your gratitude, post a “thank you” sign on your lawn – there are a lot of first responders on the road, so they’re bound to see it.
***
The UpValley Family Centers are looking for virtual tutors to help students and families navigate the challenges of remote learning. Two types of help are needed: technology assistance to get families acclimated to the necessary hardware and software, and academic support via Zoom or Google Meet to help students with their work. Volunteer at upvalleyfamilycenters.org/volunteer.
***
Your vote-by-mail ballots should be arriving the week of Oct. 5. “We have been assured by our regional and local post officials that there is more than adequate capacity to deliver 81,000 vote by mail ballots during that week,” says Registrar of Voters John Tuteur. To make sure you get one, confirm your registration status at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.
***
I’ve bugged you enough about participating in the U.S. Census, so I won’t reiterate the importance of being counted in order to produce an accurate count and an equitable distribution of government resources. So I’ll just pass on some tips on how to identify a census-taker. Look for a badge with name, photo, Department of Commerce watermark, and expiration date. Look for an official 2020 Census bag. Look for a special iPhone with the Census Bureau logo on it. If you see those things, the person is legit. If you don’t, exercise extreme caution.
***
Speaking of exercising extreme caution with suspicious characters, a friend got a phone call last week from a woman saying that his Amazon Prime subscription had gone up to $80 a month. Quite understandably, he said he wished to cancel it. In order to receive a refund, he was told to install a remote access app called TeamViewer. He downloaded it, but he got suspicious, hung up the phone and deleted the app before any damage could be done. The scammer’s next step, according to news articles warning of similar schemes, would have been to use TeamViewer to gain access to his bank account and other personal information. Bottom line: Never under any circumstances give personal information or allow access to your phone or computer unless you’re absolutely sure whom you’re dealing with.
***
I'll close with two items from last week's column that got trimmed from the print version. First, for those with tickets to the Cameo Cinema drive-in, take note that the screening time has moved from 8:45 p.m. to 8:30. Small cars should arrive between 7:30 and 7:45 to secure a prime viewing spot. And second, new treats at ChoKoLatte! Proprietor Jose Gomez has added nachos and hot dogs to his menu. Caramel cookie dough ice cream and hot dogs at the same time? No thanks. Either one by itself? Divine.
