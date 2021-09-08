Aunt Helena

***

After what seemed like an impossibly long hiatus related to the coronavirus, Jay Greene’s historical lectures at the library resumed on Tuesday. (Or at least I have every reason to believe they did — I’m actually writing this on Monday.) Look for more lectures on the first Tuesday of each month, starting with the last two entries in his World War II series on Oct. 5 and Nov. 2. Please remember to bring your mask. Welcome back, Jay!

I trust you were as moved as I was by last week's story about Emilio Moore, the 6-year-old who's fighting sarcoma in his leg. Word came in that the Aug. 28 event raised $13,445 and counting for Emilio's family and the sarcoma awareness organization MIB Agents. Hats off to Stephanie Grimes and the rest of the team at Core Community Fitness. Let's keep Emilio in our prayers.

