Aunt Helena

One noteworthy local business at the beginning, another one at the end, with art, poetry, music and history in the middle. Enjoy my column, friends.
***
I trust you recall Kristine Waldenburg’s July 29 commentary looking back on the 25-year history of Lolo’s. In a charming note, Kristine notifies me of a 25th anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 with “cake, bubbly and discounts (of course) all day.” Drop in at 4 p.m. for “Ask The Organizer,” during which professional organizer extraordinaire Angela Hoxsey will share 25 useful tips. Kristine also reminds me to bring my sunhat – as should you, Dear Reader. (Lolo’s is at 1120 Main St., as you surely know.)
***
Also on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Rianda House is offering a virtual reception featuring the artwork and poems created by the Imagery & Poetry participants at 3 p.m. Students will discuss their artwork and read their poems at 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required, so contact Elizabeth Cobb-Bruno at 963-8555 ext 103 or elizabeth@riandahouse.org.
***
The following Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 3 p.m. it’s Rianda House Music Appreciation highlighting Puccini’s Tosca, now playing at the San Francisco Opera House. Learn about the beloved opera and about Eun Sun Kim, the San Francisco Opera’s first female music director. As always, please pre-register with Elizabeth.
***
After what seemed like an impossibly long hiatus related to the coronavirus, Jay Greene’s historical lectures at the library resumed on Tuesday. (Or at least I have every reason to believe they did — I’m actually writing this on Monday.) Look for more lectures on the first Tuesday of each month, starting with the last two entries in his World War II series on Oct. 5 and Nov. 2. Please remember to bring your mask. Welcome back, Jay!
***
I trust you were as moved as I was by last week's story about Emilio Moore, the 6-year-old who's fighting sarcoma in his leg. Word came in that the Aug. 28 event raised $13,445 and counting for Emilio's family and the sarcoma awareness organization MIB Agents. Hats off to Stephanie Grimes and the rest of the team at Core Community Fitness. Let's keep Emilio in our prayers.
***
I have a favor to ask you. Please take out your cell phones and add (707) 967-2850 to your contacts. That’s the non-emergency number for the St. Helena Police Department, and nine times out of 10 it beats calling 911. Yapping dog next door? Not an emergency. Severe tightness in your chest? Emergency. We all know this intuitively, but it’s tempting to get lazy and dial 911 to report, say, a loud party down the block. Our dispatchers are talented professionals. Let’s do them the favor of not clogging up their 911 line with routine calls.
***
A friend went to Brown's Auto Parts the other day needing a backup light for a 1970s Volkswagen. He’d been expecting to order one, but he was extremely impressed to find they had them in stock — 28 of them, to be exact. He walked out with two for five dollars and change. Say what you will about online shopping and next-day delivery, but that’s the way shopping should be, used to be and, thanks to local merchants like Dan Beltrami, still can be — as long as you know where to look.