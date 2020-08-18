Aunt Helena

***

Rep. Mike Thompson is inviting middle and high school students to participate in the 2020 Congressional App Challenge. “Learning how to design and create for the 21st Century is a critical part of ensuring our young people are prepared to meet the challenges of the future,” says our St. Helena representative. “That’s why I am glad to announce my 2020 Congressional App Challenge, a competition I sponsor each year to encourage our young people to imagine and develop an app. Every year I am so excited to see what our students create and recognize the next generation of talent. I encourage all eligible students to compete!” Apply by Oct. 19 at CongressionalAppChallenge.us.

With kids going back to school virtually, PG&E has some tips on keeping that home energy bill under control. Plug your electronics into a power strip, and unplug it when they are not in use. Don’t overdo the brightness on your TV. Use ceiling fans to limit your air conditioner’s workload. Also, keep your refrigerator door closed as much as possible. How many times is the average refrigerator opened each day? Take a guess … PG&E says 33, “and much more if you have teenagers at home.

