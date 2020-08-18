Aunt Helena

Dry lightning? Sudden showers? High winds? Despite this eerie and unusual weather, let’s not forget about the risk of fires. It will take a lot more than a few freak showers to heal this parched land.
***
“Night of the Living Dead,” George A. Romero’s first and best film, has been creeping the daylights out of me for decades, so it was with some amount of trepidation that I learned about Napa Valley College drama guru Jennifer King’s plan to adapt the film for a Zoom production in coordination with The Streaming Theatre. She’s inviting actors 16 and older to audition by submitting a video recording of the radio announcer’s monologue from the film to jking@napavalley.edu by Aug. 30. Cast members must enroll in the college’s Contemporary Theater Production class starting Sept. 8.
***
Netflix subscribers are sure to have noticed ads for the acclaimed documentary “Boys State,” about young men chosen by the American Legion to learn about democracy by running a mock government. The movie involves the Texas version, but this is a good time to remember the St. Helena High School students who are appointed as delegates to the California event every year by American Legion Post 199. The St. Helena delegates for the 2019-2020 school year were Joe Brawdy (Boys State delegate), Ellie Aslanian (Girls State delegate), Conlan Harrington (Boys State alternate) and Sonia Haug (Girls State alternate).
***
Rep. Mike Thompson is inviting middle and high school students to participate in the 2020 Congressional App Challenge. “Learning how to design and create for the 21st Century is a critical part of ensuring our young people are prepared to meet the challenges of the future,” says our St. Helena representative. “That’s why I am glad to announce my 2020 Congressional App Challenge, a competition I sponsor each year to encourage our young people to imagine and develop an app. Every year I am so excited to see what our students create and recognize the next generation of talent. I encourage all eligible students to compete!” Apply by Oct. 19 at CongressionalAppChallenge.us.
***
With kids going back to school virtually, PG&E has some tips on keeping that home energy bill under control. Plug your electronics into a power strip, and unplug it when they are not in use. Don’t overdo the brightness on your TV. Use ceiling fans to limit your air conditioner’s workload. Also, keep your refrigerator door closed as much as possible. How many times is the average refrigerator opened each day? Take a guess … PG&E says 33, “and much more if you have teenagers at home.
***
The St. Helena Historical Society is looking for an executive director as it builds up toward a publicly accessible exhibition, education and research Heritage Center. Do you know someone with curatorial experience who might be a good fit? Tell them to send a resume and letter of interest to Nancy Caffo at caffos@comcast.net or St. Helena Historical Society, P.O. Box 87, St. Helena, CA 94574.
***
For those with tickets to the Cameo drive-in, take note that the screening time has moved from 8:45 p.m. to 8:30. Small cars should arrive between 7:30 and 7:45 to secure a prime viewing spot.
***
New treats at ChoKoLatte! Proprietor Jose Gomez has added nachos and hot dogs to his menu. Caramel cookie dough ice cream and hot dogs at the same time? No thanks. Either one by itself? Divine.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!