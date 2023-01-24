Aunt Helena

I was so sad to hear of the death of David Garden Sr. With his devotion to the community, generosity, creativity, good humor and sparkling intelligence, he embodied the best of St. Helena. My condolences to Nancy and the rest of the Garden family.

***

Last week’s bingo night was a record-breaking success, with 183 bingo players raising $6,000 for Rianda House and Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise, according to Rianda House Executive Director Maury Robertson. Winners received gift cards to local businesses like Sunshine, Cook, Mustards, the Cameo, Gillwoods, Gary’s and Chokolatte. “The crowd cheered, laughed and yelled bingo with their families, friends and neighbors in English and Spanish,” Maury says. Organizers even made trips to the store to buy more wine and markers as people kept showing up to play. “Thank you for all coming with your positive, can-do spirit to help were it was needed! We needed a lot of shifting at the last minute and everyone rose to the occasion,” Maury says.

***

To the left of my column you'll find a comprehensive rundown of new businesses and restaurants coming to downtown. It's written by a consummately well-informed insider: the city's Community Development Director Maya DeRosa. “I’m thrilled to see all this investment downtown," Maya says. "We have great momentum happening. This is a win-win for both the businesses and the city.” Thanks for contributing to the paper, Maya!

***

In other city news, farewell to Preya Nixon, assistant to the city manager, who's leaving St. Helena this week to take a job in the nonprofit sector. She's worked on matters like emergency operations, sustainability, inclusion, budgets, labor negotiations, the Vine Trail, and tenant improvements at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus. I'm told she's conducted herself with professionalism, intelligence and unflagging good cheer. I wish her the best.

***

Sorry for the delay, but I want to thank all who participated in the Dec. 17 wreath-laying ceremony at the St. Helena Public Cemetery put on by the Daughters of the American Revolution, Caymus Chapter. The morning started with a moment of silence to remember the fallen, prisoners of war, those missing in action, and all those who served or are serving in our armed forces. Wreaths were then laid on each veteran’s grave. Regent Dianne Fraser thanked Ana and Marta Canales and Paige Pohlers Meek for helping organize the event.

***

Last week I mentioned Charlotte Powell’s talk on “Tea as the First Medicine” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the St. Helena Public Library. Now I want to bring your attention to a notable follow-up, with kids ages 5 and up invited to a whimsical afternoon high tea at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the library. Kiddos can learn the art of high tea while they enjoy lemonade, tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream (yum) and mini-cookies. Space is limited, so register at www.SHPL.org.

***

I would encourage you to join jazz pianist extraordinaire Larry Vuckovich for his live performance at the Cameo at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, but tickets sold out faster than you can say “Red Garland.” But I have good news: Larry will be back, and he’s bringing reinforcements. The Larry Vuckovich Jazz Trio (Larry, Ken Noriyuki Okada on bass, and Leon Joyce Jr. on drums) will be joined by acclaimed guitarist Alvon Johnson at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5. This one’s sure to sell out too, so grab your tickets at cameocinema.com.

***

And with that, I’m off to enjoy this weather in my backyard with a cup of Earl Grey and the refined sounds of the Bill Evans Trio’s “Waltz for Debby.” If any neighbors are bothered by the (tasteful and low-volume) noise, blame it on Larry for putting me in a jazzy mood.