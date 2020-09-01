Aunt Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Forums or fora? Time, experience and the stress of the pandemic and the fires have softened the edges of this former militant grammarian, so I’m erring on the side of clarity and lack of pretension. Forums it is.

***

Candidate forums sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Napa County are a highlight of every campaign season, and even in this time of physical isolation, the league isn’t letting us down. The league is hosting bilingual candidate forums via Zoom, featuring the three St. Helena mayoral candidates, at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28. The City Council candidates will have their turn at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. Send your questions to lwvNapaQuestions@gmail.com, then visit lwvnapa.org for links to watch the forums.

***

Meanwhile, the St. Helena Rotary Club is hosting its own forum for the mayoral candidates at noon Tuesday, Sept. 15. For the link to join, email Kathleen Patterson at kathleen07@comcast.net.

***