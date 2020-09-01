Aunt Helena

Forums or fora? Time, experience and the stress of the pandemic and the fires have softened the edges of this former militant grammarian, so I’m erring on the side of clarity and lack of pretension. Forums it is.
***
Candidate forums sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Napa County are a highlight of every campaign season, and even in this time of physical isolation, the league isn’t letting us down. The league is hosting bilingual candidate forums via Zoom, featuring the three St. Helena mayoral candidates, at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28. The City Council candidates will have their turn at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. Send your questions to lwvNapaQuestions@gmail.com, then visit lwvnapa.org for links to watch the forums.
***
Meanwhile, the St. Helena Rotary Club is hosting its own forum for the mayoral candidates at noon Tuesday, Sept. 15. For the link to join, email Kathleen Patterson at kathleen07@comcast.net.
***
The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga teamed up with Chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen last week to serve food to families affected by the Hennessey Fire. With the St. Helena clubhouse closed due to poor air quality, the staff has been delivering meals, water, N95 masks, gift cards, and other supplies to displaced families, some of whom are camping or even living in their cars. The St. Helena clubhouse is not scheduled to reopen until Sept. 8 due to a sad confluence of two disasters: The club’s COVID-19 protocols require the doors and windows to be open at all times to bring in fresh air, and the fires have made fresh air scarce indeed.
***
NEWS is offering a free virtual support group for women survivors of domestic violence, starting Wednesdays in September. The group meets via Zoom in Spanish at 5:30-6:30 p.m. and in English at 6-7. “Survivors of Domestic Violence Support Group offers a safe setting for survivors to talk and process their feelings within a group setting,” NEWS says. “Participants will receive support from a licensed therapist and group members who have shared similar experiences. Issues such as trust, anger, grief, coping and self-esteem are addressed.” Call 252-6397 or email ElizabethA@NapaNEWS.org for reservations and a Zoom link.
***
A census worker will be answering questions at Friday’s St. Helena Farmers’ Market outside the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus from 7:30 a.m. to noon. I’ve promised not to keep nagging you to be counted, so I’ll leave it at that.
***
Monday’s Black Lives Matter/anti-police brutality rally in front of Lyman Park drew about 15 people. Feel strongly? Show up next Monday at noon.
***
Erosion Wine Company is open, after a fashion. It’s offering storefront service from noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Drop by, get some colorfully named wine, and pretend that none of this year ever happened.
***
I would add that the Cameo Cinema has added drive-in showings of “The Dark Crystal” (Sept. 4-6) and “Inception” (Sept. 10-12), but the odds that tickets will still be available by the time my column is printed on Thursday are slim to none. Keep checking CameoCinema.com for new movies and showtimes.
***
A dear friend of ours was spotted putting a canister vacuum on the street to give away over the weekend. She had inherited the vacuum cleaner from her grandmother and she had loved it and used it for 50 years. But now, she has bought a new lighter and more efficient vacuum that cleans her carpets to a fare-thee-well. Times are a'changing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!