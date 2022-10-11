Aunt Helena

After taking last week off, my mailbag is bursting with two weeks full of news. Shall we get started?

***

The Pet Parade (I'm sorry, I just can’t bring myself to use the new Pet PAWrade spelling) starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. See you on Oak Avenue for a day of dapper dogs, food, family activities, and all manner of Harvest Festival fun.

***

As the Star noted last week, UpStage Napa Valley’s PlayFest kicks off this weekend with a series of short plays including Dorothea Rastegar’s “Where Do We Go?”, which highlights domestic violence. Performances continue Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. through Oct. 30. Get tickets at upstagenapavalley.org. Questions? Look for the UpStage booth at the Harvest Festival.

***

Grace Episcopal Church is offering “Taste of Grace! — Día de Los Muertos” fiesta and silent auction from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets include dinner with homemade tamales, turkey mole, soft tacos, flan, Mexican chocolate mousse, skull candies and more. After the meal, there will be a fashion show featuring designs by Raoul Blanco Couture. Suggested donations are $75 adults, $25 youth. All proceeds will support Grace Episcopal Church. For information and tickets, go to grace-episcopal.org or call 707-963-4157.

***

St. Helena painter/cartoonist Marvin Humphrey will be on hand for an artist reception at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the St. Helena Public Library. Even if you can’t make it to the event, enjoy some of his magnificent oils on display in the library.

***

One more reminder about Old Mill Days this weekend, Oct. 15-16, at the Bale Grist Mill. Highly recommended for fans of all things old-timey. Admission is $5.

***

The community is invited to participate in the creation of Nimbus Arts’ Día de los Muertos Paloma Community Altar, which is designed to show reverence for the paloma (dove) and our departed loved ones. Go to nimbusarts.org and sign up your family to paint one of 60 ceramic birds. Slots are available on Friday, Oct. 14; Sunday, Oct. 16; and at the Día de los Muertos celebration at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus on Sunday, Oct. 30.

***

This event is in Napa, but it features authors who’ve contributed to the Star, so I thought you might be interested. Jessel Gallery is hosting the Napa Valley Writers’ Salon at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, featuring authors Paul Franson, Paul Wagner, Michael Waterson, Linda Sheehan, Lenore Hirsch, and the Napa Valley Register’s own Sasha Paulsen. Admission is free, so drop in at 1019 Atlas Peak Road.

***

Also in Napa but definitely of interest in St. Helena, Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Quartet will present “So Many Stars” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Blue Note Napa. With St. Helena’s finest pianist on the keys, Fuller will sing songs made famous by the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Julie London, Frank Sinatra, Astrud Gilberto and Nancy Wilson. Greensill’s band also includes Noel Jewkes, Ruth Davies and Mark Lee. Tickets at bluenotenapa.com.

***

Alila Napa Valley (formerly Las Alcobas) is opening its programs to non-guests for the first time. We locals can now register for Scents of the Valley (a custom perfume-making class), Balance & Botanicals (a custom cocktail-making class), and other activities. More details at alilahotels.com/napa-valley.