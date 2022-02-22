Aunt Helena

I write this amidst the rattly sounds of a hailstorm. I was hoping for rain, but this is perfectly acceptable.

***

Give Big St. Helena is back. From now through March 24, please give whatever you can to the parent-led fundraiser, which funds guest appearances, field trips, theatrical programs, STEAM learning, and other special enhancements at St. Helena’s four public schools. There will surely be more Dine & Donate-style events at restaurants and businesses, but why wait? Donate today at givebigsthelena.org.

***

Due to a health problem, a male cast member has had to back out of an upcoming Upstage Napa Valley production. Rehearsals for Sarah Ruhl’s “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” begin March 21, and director Sharie Renault badly needs someone to step in. Performance dates are May 6-22. If you’ve always wanted to take the stage in a romantic comedic role, please email act.calistogatheaterco.gmail.com.

***

With the Oscars airing Sunday, Cathy Buck is bringing two awards-season heavy-hitters to the Cameo Cinema. “Belfast” (seven nominations) will return Feb. 25-27, and “The Power of the Dog” (10 nominations) will make its Cameo Cinema premiere March 3-5. I’m looking forward to “Belfast,” which I missed the first time around, and I’d gladly rewatch “The Power of the Dog.” I’ve watched it twice at home, but the sumptuous scenery (shot in New Zealand filling in for Montana) is worthy of the big screen.

***

Academic plaudits this week go to Lindsay Martin of St. Helena, who was named to the University of Mississippi’s fall honor roll with a GPA of 3.75 or better. Huzzahs!

***

Vaccinated patrons no longer need to wear a mask in the St. Helena Public Library. However, masks are “recommended” — and are still required if you are unvaccinated.

***

A family needs your help. Julianna Abballo, the 14-year-old daughter of a local Cal Fire captain, was killed by a drunk driver on Feb. 8. Her father, the sole provider for a family of eight, would appreciate any donations to defray funeral costs and allow him to take some time off work to grieve with his family. If you have some money to spare, go to https://fundthefirst.com/campaign/sudden-death-of-julianna-abballo-govd2j.

***

My condolences to former Mayor Alan Galbraith, whose charming and extremely intelligent wife Sarah died last week. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.