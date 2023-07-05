Aunt Helena

I just got home from the Saint Helena Community Band’s concert at Lyman Park, and I need to submit my column before the fireworks show. It was lovely to see you at the concert. Wasn’t the program wonderful? Sousa, check. Cohan, check. And was that a Beach Boys medley? The heartiest of huzzahs to the band and everyone from the city who was involved in organizing Tuesday’s festivities.

■ ■ ■

Huzzahs also to members of the St. Helena Kiwanis Club and American Legion Post 199 who hung flags along Main Street in honor of Independence Day. They look lovely, as usual.

■ ■ ■

This week’s academic star is Glen R. Williams, who was awarded his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree at Stanford University on June 17. Son of the late Roberta and Richard Q. Williams Williams of Napa, Glen attended St. Helena Catholic School and graduated from Justin-Siena High School in 2016. He also earned Eagle Scout honors as a member of St. Helena Troop One, BSA that same year. His undergraduate studies were completed at UC Davis and Pomona College. Beginning this September, he will be employed at DLA Piper in Palo Alto, with a primary focus on patents, trademarks, copyrights and data ownership.

■ ■ ■

The city of St. Helena has been beefing up its communication efforts lately. The latest offering is a biweekly city e-newsletter, a successor to the SHINE newsletter that was last published in January 2022. The inaugural edition of the city newsletter (fittingly named “City Newsletter”) contains updates on budget, paving, housing, pickleball at Crane Park, and Tuesday’s fireworks show. Subscribe at cityofsthelena.org/newsletter.

■ ■ ■

My apologies for last week’s column mistakenly attributing the summer concerts at Lyman Park to the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce. The city is now in charge of those concerts, which are more properly called the St. Helena Summer Concerts at Napa Valley’s Big Little Stage in Lyman Park. The series continues every Wednesday in July at 6 p.m. The July 5 show was to take place after the Star went to press. Next up on July 12 is the band Moonstruck, paired with food from Crossroad Chicken.

■ ■ ■

I was sad to see Golden Harvest has closed. I’ll miss that orange chicken, and it’s always sad to lose a family-owned, local-serving business …

■ ■ ■

The St. Helena Public Library is keeping adults and kids busy this summer with an impressive breadth of programs. Make your own teddy bear at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6. Experts from the UC Master Gardeners of Napa County will talk about resilient landscaping for drought and fire protection at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. The Save Nature Institute will present an insect discovery lab for kids at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 13. And that’s just for this next week. Whew!

■ ■ ■

The Napa StoryWalk, a way for families to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time, will be on display at Moore Creek Park July 8-30. Join the organizers for a kickoff event featuring fun educational activities at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8.