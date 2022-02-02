Aunt Helena

If you’re looking for doom and gloom this week, I can’t help you. If, on the other hand, you want some pizza …

***

The Saints boys basketball team and the St. Helena High School culinary program are organizing “Dinner at the Game” for Friday’s game against Willits. If you buy dinner tickets ($10) in advance, culinary students will create your very own pizza dinner, with proceeds benefiting the culinary program. You’ll get a pizza with your choice of toppings, a Caesar salad, a fresh-baked cookie, and your choice of soda or tea. Get your tickets at (pardon the link) https://gofan.co/p/091F7C17E60E12794371270ED8F7D90D.

***

The delightful Leslie Stanton, longtime employee and now faithful volunteer at the St. Helena Public Library, sends word that Annex #3 of the Napa County Seed Library, housed in the library building, is stocked up and ready for spring. Says Leslie: “Many thanks to Steves Hardware and other individuals for seed donations! The Seed Library is open to anyone and seeds are FREE. We wish to encourage gardening for healthy eating and food security. The concepts of 'saving' and 'borrowing' seeds has been around since man began sowing seeds. If you harvest your seeds at the end of the growing season you can donate some back to the library and save some for yourself to plant next season. We have many varieties of herbs and vegetables that are out of the ordinary! Come have a look, get excited, and get planting.”

***

Attention, readers with sweethearts. St. Helena pianist Mike Greensill will accompany singer Kellie Fuller at “The Lounge Session” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Blue Note in Napa. Try as I might, I can’t think of a more romantic way to celebrate Valentine’s Day a few days early. Tickets are $10-$20 and available at bluenotenapa.com.

***

Cook is holding a Dine & Donate for Give Big St. Helena, the annual fundraiser benefiting local school parent groups and the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation. Dine at Cook on Monday, Feb. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the restaurant will donate 10% of your bill to Give Big.

***

In other food news, the CIA’s Illy Bakery Café has reopened. Drop by Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

***

We have two academic stars this week. The first is Francis Aquilina of St. Helena, who was named to the Dean’s List at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a GPA of 3.5 or better. The SHHS alum is attending Cal Poly’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences. Huzzahs to Francis!

***

The second academic star is Campbell Berry of St. Helena, who was named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College in New York with a GPA of 3.5 or better in the fall semester. Huzzahs to Campbell!

***

A warm welcome to Molly Bjorkman, the new office manager at Nimbus Arts. Previously winemaker at Sequoia Grove Winery, Molly and her husband own GRO Winery and are big supporters of Nimbus. And another warm welcome to Mae Vader, Nimbus’ new administration and events coordinator. Mae has spent nearly a decade in the restaurant and customer service industry, and mostly recently worked for the Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists and the Suscol Intertribal Council.

***

And in related Nimbus news, farewell to Mary Miroglio and Sandra Cruz-Wilson, who are moving on to new adventures. I would direct huzzahs their way, but I fear my readers might be huzzahed out after Francis and Campbell.

***

Alka Joshi, one of the featured authors at the May 1 Bookmark St. Helena fundraiser benefit the library, will also be the featured author at the 2022 Authors Forum, a virtual event hosted by the Napa County American Association of University Women at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Joshi is the author of “The Henna Artist” (unread by me but highly recommended to me by a trusted friend) and “The Secret Keeper of Jaipur.” Tickets are $40 and fund scholarships for local women and girls. Buy tickets at bit.ly/AuthorsForum2022. Look for Joshi’s books at Main Street Bookmine.

***

If you’re looking for a job, just walk down Main Street and look for the sadly ubiquitous “Help Wanted” signs. Or check out the Napa County Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Chandon in Yountville. Expect lots of eager employers.

***

Faithful Star readers are familiar by now with the graph accompanying the weekly COVID-19 update in the A section. My thanks to Jeff Farmer for crunching the numbers and producing the weekly graph, which helps us visualize the trajectory of the pandemic in terms of case numbers. It’s been a very enlightening addition to the Star, Jeff.