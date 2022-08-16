Aunt Helena

No preamble this week. I have 30 minutes to write my column before a friend and I catch “Top Gun: Maverick” one last time at the Cameo. Here we go …

The Saints Athletic Association is sponsoring a sports ticket raffle with five sets of tickets to the Warriors, 49ers, A’s, Kings and Giants. Scan the QR code (don’t worry, it’s not that hard) on Athletic Director Brandon Farrell’s Facebook page to buy a ticket for $25, or five tickets for $100. Winners will be selected during halftime at Homecoming on Sept. 30. Proceeds benefit the Saints Athletic Association.

One last reminder about the Grace Episcopal Church rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, featuring local artisan crafts and gently used household items. Proceeds will support future fire victims and other vulnerable populations Upvalley. Details at 963-4157 or grace-episcopal.org.

The evocative sounds of mid-20th century Paris will waft through the St. Helena Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. SonoMusette, featuring Parisian singer Mimi Pirard, will perform French classics inspired by the likes of Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Charles Trenet and Django Reinhardt.

History buff Jay Greene has announced a new series of monthly historical lectures at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at the St. Helena Public Library. One of the following is sure to strike your fancy: Constantine the Great (Oct. 11), the voyage of the Mayflower and the first Thanksgiving (Nov. 15), “Before the Boxes: A memoir of my time on the waterfront” (Jan. 10), the Arab conquest (Feb. 14), Hawaii (March 14) and Jack London (April 11). The lectures are fascinating and free.

Attention, golden retriever owners. Napa Valley Goldens is hosting a meet-up at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Starr Baldwin Park on Spring Street. Bring those hounds!

A close friend who was dismayed about possibly losing her doctor will be relieved to learn that Adventist Health and Anthem Blue Cross have resolved their differences and reached a new contract agreement allowing Anthem policy holders to receive in-network services at Adventist Health facilities in Napa County.

In closing, editor Jesse Duarte asked me to pass along his sincere gratitude to Napa Valley Register editor Dan Evans and the rest of the Register staff for putting out the Star while Jesse enjoyed a two-week vacation. Both papers turned out splendidly, with reporter Barry Eberling and photographer Nick Otto particularly standing out for their fabulous coverage of the grand opening of Brenkle Court. Thank you!