Aunt Helena

As I sit down to write this column, Matt Cia is doing something rather more strenuous. As reported in last week’s paper, the indisputably buff co-owner of Core Community Fitness is competing in the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin from Monday through Wednesday. The Star will go to press before the competition ends, but do know this: Matt has an entire city in his (virtual) cheering session.
***
By the way, Core Community Fitness is planning a fundraiser on Aug. 21 for 6-year-old Emilio Moore of St. Helena, who’s preparing for surgery to remove a tumor from his leg. Emilio loves bees, so the theme is “Bee Brave, Bee like Emilio.” The fundraiser will include a team run, a workout and a picnic catered by Emilio’s dad, Ryan. Learn more about Emilio’s battle with a rare form of osteosarcoma at bit.ly/36PH4Nf.
***
The St. Helena Public Library is holding an outdoor circus event at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 30, in the back parking lot with circus entertainment by Coventry & Kaluza featuring music, hoops, harmonicas, plate spinning, juggling, comical characters and “general zaniness,” as the library puts it. A tip of the cap to the library’s Friends & Foundation for sponsoring the event.
***
Concerts in the Park, we hardly knew ye. The last of four shows is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Lyman Park, with Full Chizel taking the stage and wine available from Beringer. See you there.
***
The Cameo Cinema is teaming up with chefs David Katz and Mimi Martin of Panevino Napa Valley for its next entry in its CinemaBites series. A screening of “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” will be paired with catalunya, terrine de canard, salametti di porcino, and a chickpea, fava and Meyer lemon hummus. For dessert, enjoy chocolate truffles from Brigachero Chocolates. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, and tickets are $35.
***
Meanwhile, the Cameo’s drive-in movies at Krug continue with “Indiana Jones and the last Crusade” on Aug. 4. Between the Blue Note Napa concerts and the Cameo drive-ins, Krug has been a peerless source of much-needed entertainment this year. Hats off to the winery and its staff.
***
I already told you about Jay Greene’s next three World War II lectures at the St. Helena Public Library on Sept. 7, Oct. 5 and Nov. 2. Now I have more topics and dates to share for the following shows: human evolution (Dec. 7), Samuel de Champlain (Jan. 4), Horatio Nelson (Feb. 1), Napoleon Bonaparte (March 1), Hawaii (April 5), the rise and fall of the British Raj (May 3) and the Age of Revolution: 1789-1917 (June 7). Each lecture starts at 4 p.m.
***
Do you still have wood chips on your property from PG&E’s wood-cutting program? If so, give PG&E permission to haul them away by Aug. 24. Email wildfiresafety@pge.com or call 1-877-295-4949.