Aunt Helena

***

Concerts in the Park, we hardly knew ye. The last of four shows is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Lyman Park, with Full Chizel taking the stage and wine available from Beringer. See you there.

***

The Cameo Cinema is teaming up with chefs David Katz and Mimi Martin of Panevino Napa Valley for its next entry in its CinemaBites series. A screening of “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” will be paired with catalunya, terrine de canard, salametti di porcino, and a chickpea, fava and Meyer lemon hummus. For dessert, enjoy chocolate truffles from Brigachero Chocolates. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, and tickets are $35.

***

Meanwhile, the Cameo’s drive-in movies at Krug continue with “Indiana Jones and the last Crusade” on Aug. 4. Between the Blue Note Napa concerts and the Cameo drive-ins, Krug has been a peerless source of much-needed entertainment this year. Hats off to the winery and its staff.

***