Aunt Helena

We used to cheer each other up by saying, “Look outside, it’s a beautiful sunny day.” Now we comfort each other with “Look outside, it’s raining.” As I write this on Monday, St. Helena is undergoing a good soaking. There’s even some lightning to boot! There’s a small chance of more rain early next week. Let’s all give thanks for every drop.

***

Not to confuse anybody, but merry Christmas! Indeed, Vintage Home’s famous Christmas tree went up this week, packed with its usual array of tantalizing stocking stuffers. I suppose it’s never too early to stock up before the post-Thanksgiving rush.

***

Thanks to the men and women of the St. Helena Police Department for providing candy and treat bags to trick-or-treaters on Halloween. I hope everyone had a safe, fun and pleasantly spooky evening.

***

The surefire blockbuster “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will dominate the Cameo Cinema for the next few weeks, but don’t overlook the screening of “We Feed People,” Ron Howard’s documentary about Chef Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen, at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. Martina and Christopher Kostow will participate in a Q&A and bring treats from Loveski, their Jewish deli in Napa. Tickets are $35 at cameocinema.com.

***

In other Cameo news, Ian McIver is placing his weekly film class on hiatus until January. Look for a new film class schedule after the New Year.

***

The St. Helena Public Library will be closed for staff training from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Let’s all do our best to survive those hours anyway, shall we? To make it up to us, the library is hosting the Dickensian-attired Merrie Olde Christmas Carolers at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

***

My condolences to the family of St. Helena resident Patricia Rardin, who died last week. Faithful Star readers will remember Jesse Duarte’s February 2021 profile of Patricia marking her 100th birthday and looking back at her time as the first female executive at Revlon. A smart and successful woman who skillfully navigated the male-dominated corporate America of the mid-20th century, Patricia was an inspiration to women of all ages.

***

How delightful to find art by the late Phoebe Ellsworth on the fourth floor at Adventist Health St. Helena. Phoebe’s legacy of charity and generosity will outlive us all.

***

It’s been another trying election season in St. Helena. By the time you read this we might very well know who our next mayor will be. My humble prayer is that the winner will reach out to his opponent and mend the relationships that have been frayed the past few months. Let’s all go back to being friends. Am I naïve?

***

On a lighter note, as a Giants fan, this postseason was a rough one for me. The Dodgers lost (cheer!) to Bryce Harper and company (boo!). Former Giants manager Dusty Baker (cheer!) led the forever-tarnished Astros (boo!) to a World Series championship. Bat flips (boo!) seem to be here to stay. And there’s word that Bruce Bochy (cheer!) is returning as manager … of the Texas Rangers. Cheer? I guess? I trust I’m not the only one having trouble processing these feelings.