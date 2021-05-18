Aunt Helena

A lusty round of huzzahs to Rianda House for organizing Saturday’s Rally4Rianda. Lest we mistake it for a one-off event, let’s remember this is an ongoing campaign to raise $140,000 for Rianda House. The first $70,000 collected through June 30 will be matched dollar for dollar, so give what you can and double the impact of your donation. Go to riandahouse.org for details.
***
The Saint Helena Forum’s virtual event with the Martha Graham Dance Company sounds absolutely fascinating. Graham used insights from the developing field of psychology to explore themes that were far afield from those traditionally featured in classical ballet. The bewildered reviews were often withering, but today Graham is recognized as a visionary genius. Register at shforum.org and join the forum at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
***
“Deplete Mark Neal’s Cellar” was the amusing title of the annual Neal Family Scholarship dinner held May 8 at Neal Family Vineyards. Sixty-four guests enjoyed wines from Mr. Neal’s personal collection and raised scholarship funds for students in St. Helena High School’s FFA program. This year’s recipients are Tania Echeverria and Brandon Forgie, who will each receive $4,000 for each of the four years they attend college. Congratulations to Tania and Brandon, and hats off to the generous Neal family.
***
Nimbus Arts’ in-person classes continue with Wild Tiles with Mara Adelman on Saturday, May 22, and Sip & Glaze with Andrea Cazares on Saturday, May 29. Find the full schedule at nimbusarts.org.
***
Attached to my column you’ll find a photo of Raymond Monroy holding last week’s Star, which prominently featured an article celebrating his 109th birthday. I’ll see you next year, Mr. Monroy, when you will become a supercentenarian. Happy always!
***
I’ll refrain from weighing in on the Pacaso debate, but a friend alerted me to the company’s full-page ad in Saturday’s Wall Street Journal. I can’t imagine what that must have cost. However the situation plays out, I hope for continued civility on both sides.