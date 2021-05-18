Aunt Helena

A lusty round of huzzahs to Rianda House for organizing Saturday’s Rally4Rianda. Lest we mistake it for a one-off event, let’s remember this is an ongoing campaign to raise $140,000 for Rianda House. The first $70,000 collected through June 30 will be matched dollar for dollar, so give what you can and double the impact of your donation. Go to riandahouse.org for details.

***

The Saint Helena Forum’s virtual event with the Martha Graham Dance Company sounds absolutely fascinating. Graham used insights from the developing field of psychology to explore themes that were far afield from those traditionally featured in classical ballet. The bewildered reviews were often withering, but today Graham is recognized as a visionary genius. Register at shforum.org and join the forum at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.

***