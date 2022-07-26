Aunt Helena

I keep waiting for someone to rouse me out of this nightmare and assure me that no, the Giants didn’t suffer a humiliating four-game sweep at the hands of the loathsome Dodgers. Someone? Please?

***

On to happier news, especially for fans of St. Helena pianist Mike Greensill. Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Quartet will present “A Night at the Dream Bowl: 1940s” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Blue Note Napa. Old-timers might remember that the Dream Bowl opened on the Napa-Vallejo Highway in 1941 and, in its early days, hosted the likes of Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller and Count Basie. Experience the music that inspired the swing dancing craze and thrilled the Greatest Generation with its jazzy rhythms. The doors open at 6 p.m., but definitely be there by 7 p.m. for a talk with Michael Amen, author of “The Dream Bowl: Where Goodman, Ellington and The Grateful Dead Convene.” Tickets are a quite reasonable $15-$30 at bluenotenapa.com.

***

Last call for the Cameo Cinema’s special screening of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” benefiting the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library, at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. Like Audrey Hepburn herself, the film needs no introduction, so I won’t bother with one. Just watch it. A $50 ticket includes the movie, popcorn and wine for the adults. Guests under 21 get in for half price. Tickets at friendsandfoundationtiffanys.eventbrite.com.

***

Whenever I hear “Grace Episcopal Church” and “rummage sale” in the same sentence, my ears perk up. The church invites the community to a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The sale will feature locally made artisan crafts, as well as gently used household items. Proceeds benefit future fire victims and the Upvalley’s most vulnerable populations. For information call 707-963-4157 or go to grace-episcopal.org.

***

Join the St. Helena Police Department and St. Helena Parks & Rec for a family-friendly National Night Out starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Lyman Park. Organizers are promising a downtown scavenger hunt, music, food, games and other fun. No need to register; just show up.

***

The bluegrass/country/Americana collective Nobody from Nashville will grace the White Barn’s outdoor stage with what’s sure to be a foot-tappingly good show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Fans of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, and Flatt and Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys should feel right at home. Tickets are $35 at thewhitebarn.org.

***

A quick reminder that police are now enforcing the new red zones near the crosswalk at Main and Spring. You'll also notice more visible markings surrounding the crosswalk. My thanks to the public officials (including Rep. Mike Thompson) who helped initiate these long-overdue safety improvements.