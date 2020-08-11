Aunt Helena

***

Farewell, Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch. Hello, Jameson Humane. Coming off a virtual WineaPAWlooza 2020: ‘Pawlooza in Place event that raised more than $1 million, the local nonprofit has announced a new name. Regardless of the animal-friendly organization’s name, humans seem to be eating it up; more than 500 people tuned into the July 25 fundraiser hosted by Fritz Hatton and Vanessa Conlin.

Seeing Darth Vader deliver the chilling words “I am your father” to the maimed and terrified Luke Skywalker has to have been one of the highlights thus far of the Cameo Cinema’s drive-in theater. But movie buffs would be remiss in overlooking the Cameo@Home program, which is streaming some intriguing documentaries on everything from health care (“The American Nurse”) to fashion (“Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful) to art (“Ai WeiWei: Yours Truly”). But the most enticing films might be the musical documentaries about Bob Marley, Gordon Lightfoot, and the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival featuring Louis Armstrong, Thelonius Monk, Chuck Berry (!), Dinah Washington, and the great Mahalia Jackson. Find out how to stream them at cameocinema.com/on-demand.

