By the time this paper is printed, another election will be behind us, Dear Readers. Regardless of how the results turn out and whether your candidate(s) won or lost, take a moment to remember how fortunate we are to live in a country where such decisions lie in our hands. Think of the countless millions throughout history who would give everything for a right that we too easily take for granted.
***
Barrett Dahl sends word that the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum is holding its annual week of RLS-related festivities Nov. 8-16, and there’s some fun for everyone, whether you’re a kid who likes pirate movies, a history buff, or just a fan of good whisky. The first event is the opening of the month-long Stevenson on Screen exhibit at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the St. Helena Public Library. Then there’s the big citywide treasure hunt from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, starting at the RLS Museum next to the library. I’ll tell you more about a few of the other events in my next column, but for now you should consider reserving a seat at the Stevenson’s Whisky Tasting at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at the museum. That last event is strictly 21 and over, for obvious reasons. Tickets are $40 at brownpapertickets.com.
***
By the time you read this, the Napa Valley Film Festival will be in full swing. As a thank you to locals, and in recognition of Veterans Day, the festival is offering four free public screenings on Monday, Nov. 12, at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium in Napa. At 9 a.m. is a Student Short Film Showcase, produced by local students who attended narrative and documentary film camps. At 11 a.m. is “Cancer Rebellion,” with director and cancer survivor Hernan Barangan traveling to all 50 states to tell the stories of others who’ve been diagnosed with cancer in their youth. At 1 p.m. is “Ride,” about a troubled teen whose new foster parent teaches him how to ride a BMX mountain bike, giving him a gateway to a better future. At 3 p.m. is “Life in the Doghouse,” a documentary about a couple who saved more than 600 dogs left homeless by Hurricane Katrina. Free admission – isn’t that nice? For details, go to NVFF.org or call 226-7500.
***
Closer to home, Jay Greene is continuing his sprawling series of historical lectures with “The War to End All Wars” at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the St. Helena Public Library. World War I ended 100 years ago this month, and Jay will talk about how it progressed, how it ended, and how it brought about dramatic geopolitical changes that laid the groundwork for an even more devastating war.
***
The library’s November calendar (thank you as always, Mariah McGuire) continues with a classical guitar concert by Peter Fletcher at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. Based in Detroit and New York City, Fletcher performs more than 100 shows a year, with an eclectic repertoire ranging from the Renaissance through the 20th century. Refreshments will be served thanks to the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library.
***
In other concert news, the White Barn’s season concludes Sunday, Nov. 11, with pianist Antonio Iturrioz playing selections from his album “Gottschalk and Cuba.” In addition to the work of composer Louis Moreau Gottschalk, Iturrioz will play selections by Chopin (the Polonaise-Fantasie, Op. 61,” for you music buffs), Godowsky and Scriabin. Tickets are $30 and available at thewhitebarn.org.
***
Did this passionate election cycle inspire you to want to be a better, more active citizen? Why not draw upon that leftover energy to volunteer for the American Red Cross’ Mass Care program, which provides food, shelter and emergency supplies to communities affected by disasters. Those of us who lived through last year’s fires know how crucial those volunteers are during a crisis. You can apply at tinyurl.com/jox8j522 or go to CANWVolunteers@redcross.org.