Aunt Helena

My grandfather used to chastise us kids about “telling stories” when he suspected us of prevaricating, exaggerating or stretching the truth like saltwater taffy. But that’s not the sort of storytelling I’m thinking of right now …

***

The Saint Helena Forum will host a free virtual discussion about storytelling at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. Margot Leitman, Rena Strober and Jonathan Adler will share their insights into the craft, art and science (respectively) of storytelling, in conversation with St. Helena’s Michael Merriman. Registration is free, and a mentally stimulating time is guaranteed for all. Register at shforum.org.

***

The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley will meet on Wednesday, April 6, at the Presbyterian Church on Spring Street. The meeting will begin at noon with guest speaker Marlena Garcia, the Executive Director for ParentsCan in Napa County. The staff at ParentsCAN “partner with families and guide parents when challenges arise in their child’s education, health, behavior or development, so children can reach their full potential.” Lunch and a meeting will follow this presentation. All are welcome to attend.

***

St. Helena Preschool For All is accepting applications for 2022-2023 scholarships. Apply by May 6 and help your 3- or 4-year-old child attend a local preschool. Go to shpreschoolforall.org/enroll or email Julio Olguin at julio@shpreschoolforall.org.

***

My condolences to the community of Calistoga, where the last print issue of The Weekly Calistogan (one of two papers in town) is coming out today. And by the way, if you’re having trouble finding a St. Helena Star now that the newsracks aren’t being stocked, you should find some at the checkouts at Sunshine Foods, and at the Vintage Food Mart and the Chevron station. Still having trouble? Call Jesse at 967-6803.

***

I wish I could have been at the Cameo Cinema’s Oscars screening to see the crowd’s live reaction to Will Smith assaulting Chris Rock. It’s too bad the disturbing incident overshadowed a triumphant night for “CODA,” which left with three Oscars, and for our own Francis Ford Coppola, who appeared at the ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather,” flanked by Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. My thanks for Cathy Buck for arranging a last-minute screening of “CODA” last week, continuing her tradition of highlighting Oscar favorites in the run-up to the ceremony.

***

In other Cameo news, there’s a new Musical Bench in front of the box office that, according to the Cameo’s website, “uses a micro-controller to detect changes in resistance, via the copper armrests, and plays high or low notes depending on how much current flows through you and a friend.” It sounds like a high-tech mood ring!

***

Congratulations to Senior Corner columnist Betty Rhodes for being named a Napa County Woman of the Year by Rep. Mike Thompson. I’m glad I’m not the only one who appreciates Betty’s friendly and informative columns. Huzzahs also to fellow honoree Betty Labastida, a retired nurse who volunteers at COVID-19 vaccination sites.

***

Registration is open for the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District’s Spring Trails Challenge, an annual event that encourages people to explore the county’s parks and trails. Find out more at napaoutdoors.org/2022stc.

***

Nimbus Arts is organizing a “Spring Into Hope” art activity and public mural to support relief efforts in Ukraine. All ages are welcome to paint sunflower portraits (sunflowers are the national flower of Ukraine) during a pair of open studios at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Nimbus Arts, 649 Main St. Register at nimbusarts.org. You can also receive a free “Spring Into Hope” art kit by emailing mae@nimbusarts.org. On the Nimbus website you’ll find a link to the Voices of Children Foundation (voices.org.ua/en), which is providing aid to suffering Ukrainian civilians.

***

Also be sure to attend a “Prayers for Ukraine” gathering at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Lyman Park. The Napa Valley Brass Ensemble will provide music. Bring a blanket or chair.

***

I’ll close with a message from St. Helena resident Joanne Mathis Wilson, whose daughter Juli was murdered in 1993 by her estranged husband. The convicted killer was once again denied parole last week. “I want to thank everyone for sending letters to the prison to help our family,” Joanne says. She also praises the work of the Napa County District Attorney’s office, including Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero and Victim Services Advocate Irma Luna. “The family appreciates everybody who came forth to help,” Joanne says.